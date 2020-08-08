Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.45 million, death toll at 720,789

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 19.45 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
720,789​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         161,097        4,958,932       4.93
 Brazil                99,572         2,962,442       4.75
 India                 42,518         2,088,611       0.31
 Russia                14,725         877,135         1.02
 South Africa          9,909          545,476         1.71
 Mexico                51,311         469,407         4.07
 Peru                  20,649         463,875         6.45
 Chile                 9,958          368,828         5.32
 Colombia              12,250         367,196         2.47
 United Kingdom        46,511         339,641         7
 Spain                 28,503         332,216         6.09
 Iran                  18,132         322,567         2.22
 Saudi Arabia          3,093          285,793         0.92
 Pakistan              6,068          283,487         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,333          252,502         0.21
 Italy                 35,190         249,756         5.82
 Turkey                5,813          238,450         0.71
 Argentina             4,411          235,677         0.99
 France                30,324         232,678         4.53
 Germany               9,160          214,471         1.1
 Iraq                  5,236          144,064         1.36
 Philippines           2,168          122,754         0.2
 Indonesia             5,593          121,226         0.21
 Canada                8,970          118,986         2.42
 Qatar                 180            112,383         0.65
 Kazakhstan            1,058          97,829          0.58
 Egypt                 4,971          95,147          0.51
 Ecuador               5,897          91,969          3.45
 Bolivia               3,524          87,891          3.1
 Mainland China        4,634          84,596          0.03
 Sweden                5,769          82,323          5.67
 Oman                  502            81,067          1.04
 Israel                581            80,991          0.65
 Ukraine               1,852          78,261          0.42
 Dominican Republic    1,259          77,709          1.18
 Panama                1,591          72,560          3.81
 Belgium               9,861          72,016          8.62
 Kuwait                471            70,727          1.14
 Belarus               583            68,614          0.61
 United Arab Emirates  356            62,061          0.37
 Romania               2,616          59,273          1.34
 Netherlands           6,153          57,501          3.57
 Guatemala             2,168          55,270          1.26
 Singapore             27             54,798          0.05
 Portugal              1,746          52,351          1.7
 Poland                1,787          50,324          0.47
 Japan                 1,055          46,611          0.08
 Honduras              1,465          46,365          1.53
 Nigeria               936            45,687          0.05
 Bahrain               159            43,307          1.01
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Reporting by Gareth Jones)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
