FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.45 million, death toll at 720,789

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 19.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 720,789​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 161,097 4,958,932 4.93 Brazil 99,572 2,962,442 4.75 India 42,518 2,088,611 0.31 Russia 14,725 877,135 1.02 South Africa 9,909 545,476 1.71 Mexico 51,311 469,407 4.07 Peru 20,649 463,875 6.45 Chile 9,958 368,828 5.32 Colombia 12,250 367,196 2.47 United Kingdom 46,511 339,641 7 Spain 28,503 332,216 6.09 Iran 18,132 322,567 2.22 Saudi Arabia 3,093 285,793 0.92 Pakistan 6,068 283,487 0.29 Bangladesh 3,333 252,502 0.21 Italy 35,190 249,756 5.82 Turkey 5,813 238,450 0.71 Argentina 4,411 235,677 0.99 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,160 214,471 1.1 Iraq 5,236 144,064 1.36 Philippines 2,168 122,754 0.2 Indonesia 5,593 121,226 0.21 Canada 8,970 118,986 2.42 Qatar 180 112,383 0.65 Kazakhstan 1,058 97,829 0.58 Egypt 4,971 95,147 0.51 Ecuador 5,897 91,969 3.45 Bolivia 3,524 87,891 3.1 Mainland China 4,634 84,596 0.03 Sweden 5,769 82,323 5.67 Oman 502 81,067 1.04 Israel 581 80,991 0.65 Ukraine 1,852 78,261 0.42 Dominican Republic 1,259 77,709 1.18 Panama 1,591 72,560 3.81 Belgium 9,861 72,016 8.62 Kuwait 471 70,727 1.14 Belarus 583 68,614 0.61 United Arab Emirates 356 62,061 0.37 Romania 2,616 59,273 1.34 Netherlands 6,153 57,501 3.57 Guatemala 2,168 55,270 1.26 Singapore 27 54,798 0.05 Portugal 1,746 52,351 1.7 Poland 1,787 50,324 0.47 Japan 1,055 46,611 0.08 Honduras 1,465 46,365 1.53 Nigeria 936 45,687 0.05 Bahrain 159 43,307 1.01 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Gareth Jones)