Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.65 million, death toll at 725,334

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 19.65 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 725,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         162,105        5,014,339       4.96
 Brazil                100,477        3,012,412       4.8
 India                 42,518         2,088,611       0.31
 Russia                14,854         882,347         1.03
 South Africa          10,210         553,188         1.77
 Mexico                52,006         475,902         4.12
 Peru                  20,844         471,012         6.52
 Colombia              12,540         376,870         2.53
 Chile                 10,011         371,023         5.35
 United Kingdom        46,566         340,399         7.01
 Spain                 28,503         332,216         6.09
 Iran                  18,264         324,692         2.23
 Saudi Arabia          3,093          287,262         0.92
 Pakistan              6,068          283,487         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,365          255,113         0.21
 Italy                 35,203         250,103         5.83
 Argentina             4,523          241,811         1.02
 Turkey                5,829          239,622         0.71
 France                30,324         232,678         4.53
 Germany               9,167          215,324         1.11
 Iraq                  5,236          147,389         1.36
 Philippines           2,209          126,885         0.21
 Indonesia             5,658          123,503         0.21
 Canada                8,976          119,222         2.42
 Qatar                 182            112,650         0.65
 Kazakhstan            1,058          97,829          0.58
 Egypt                 4,992          95,314          0.51
 Ecuador               5,916          93,572          3.46
 Bolivia               3,587          89,055          3.16
 Mainland China        4,634          84,596          0.03
 Israel                593            82,342          0.67
 Sweden                5,769          82,323          5.67
 Oman                  509            81,357          1.05
 Ukraine               1,879          79,750          0.42
 Dominican Republic    1,289          78,778          1.21
 Panama                1,609          73,651          3.85
 Belgium               9,866          72,784          8.63
 Kuwait                474            71,199          1.15
 Belarus               585            68,738          0.62
 United Arab Emirates  356            62,300          0.37
 Romania               2,659          60,623          1.37
 Netherlands           6,153          57,987          3.57
 Guatemala             2,197          56,189          1.27
 Singapore             27             54,930          0.05
 Portugal              1,750          52,537          1.7
 Poland                1,800          51,167          0.47
 Japan                 1,055          48,176          0.08
 Honduras              1,465          46,365          1.53
 Nigeria               936            45,687          0.05
 Bahrain               159            43,307          1.01
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.

 (Editing by William Mallard)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below