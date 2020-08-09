FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.65 million, death toll at 725,334

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 19.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 725,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 162,105 5,014,339 4.96 Brazil 100,477 3,012,412 4.8 India 42,518 2,088,611 0.31 Russia 14,854 882,347 1.03 South Africa 10,210 553,188 1.77 Mexico 52,006 475,902 4.12 Peru 20,844 471,012 6.52 Colombia 12,540 376,870 2.53 Chile 10,011 371,023 5.35 United Kingdom 46,566 340,399 7.01 Spain 28,503 332,216 6.09 Iran 18,264 324,692 2.23 Saudi Arabia 3,093 287,262 0.92 Pakistan 6,068 283,487 0.29 Bangladesh 3,365 255,113 0.21 Italy 35,203 250,103 5.83 Argentina 4,523 241,811 1.02 Turkey 5,829 239,622 0.71 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,167 215,324 1.11 Iraq 5,236 147,389 1.36 Philippines 2,209 126,885 0.21 Indonesia 5,658 123,503 0.21 Canada 8,976 119,222 2.42 Qatar 182 112,650 0.65 Kazakhstan 1,058 97,829 0.58 Egypt 4,992 95,314 0.51 Ecuador 5,916 93,572 3.46 Bolivia 3,587 89,055 3.16 Mainland China 4,634 84,596 0.03 Israel 593 82,342 0.67 Sweden 5,769 82,323 5.67 Oman 509 81,357 1.05 Ukraine 1,879 79,750 0.42 Dominican Republic 1,289 78,778 1.21 Panama 1,609 73,651 3.85 Belgium 9,866 72,784 8.63 Kuwait 474 71,199 1.15 Belarus 585 68,738 0.62 United Arab Emirates 356 62,300 0.37 Romania 2,659 60,623 1.37 Netherlands 6,153 57,987 3.57 Guatemala 2,197 56,189 1.27 Singapore 27 54,930 0.05 Portugal 1,750 52,537 1.7 Poland 1,800 51,167 0.47 Japan 1,055 48,176 0.08 Honduras 1,465 46,365 1.53 Nigeria 936 45,687 0.05 Bahrain 159 43,307 1.01 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. (Editing by William Mallard)