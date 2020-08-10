Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534

Lynx Insight Service

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 19.86 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
728,534​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         162,604        5,061,178       4.98
 Brazil                101,049        3,035,422       4.82
 India                 43,379         2,153,010       0.32
 Russia                14,854         887,536         1.03
 South Africa          10,210         553,188         1.77
 Mexico                52,298         480,278         4.14
 Peru                  21,072         478,024         6.59
 Colombia              12,842         387,481         2.59
 Chile                 10,077         373,059         5.38
 United Kingdom        46,574         341,461         7.01
 Spain                 28,503         332,216         6.09
 Iran                  18,264         326,712         2.23
 Saudi Arabia          3,093          288,690         0.92
 Pakistan              6,082          284,121         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,399          257,600         0.21
 Italy                 35,203         250,103         5.83
 Argentina             4,606          246,499         1.04
 Turkey                5,829          240,804         0.71
 France                30,324         232,678         4.53
 Germany               9,167          215,324         1.11
 Iraq                  5,236          150,155         1.36
 Philippines           2,209          126,885         0.21
 Indonesia             5,723          125,396         0.21
 Canada                8,981          119,452         2.42
 Qatar                 182            112,947         0.65
 Kazakhstan            1,058          98,701          0.58
 Egypt                 4,992          95,314          0.51
 Ecuador               5,922          94,459          3.47
 Bolivia               3,587          89,055          3.16
 Mainland China        4,634          84,619          0.03
 Israel                593            82,670          0.67
 Sweden                5,769          82,323          5.67
 Oman                  509            81,580          1.05
 Ukraine               1,879          80,949          0.42
 Dominican Republic    1,309          79,732          1.23
 Panama                1,639          74,492          3.92
 Belgium               9,866          73,401          8.63
 Kuwait                474            71,713          1.15
 Belarus               585            68,850          0.62
 United Arab Emirates  356            62,525          0.37
 Romania               2,659          61,768          1.37
 Netherlands           6,153          58,564          3.57
 Guatemala             2,211          56,605          1.28
 Singapore             27             55,105          0.05
 Portugal              1,750          52,668          1.7
 Poland                1,800          51,791          0.47
 Japan                 1,061          49,621          0.08
 Honduras              1,476          46,973          1.54
 Nigeria               936            46,140          0.05
 Bahrain               159            43,629          1.01
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 0400 GMT.
