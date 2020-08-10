FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 19.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 728,534​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 162,604 5,061,178 4.98 Brazil 101,049 3,035,422 4.82 India 43,379 2,153,010 0.32 Russia 14,854 887,536 1.03 South Africa 10,210 553,188 1.77 Mexico 52,298 480,278 4.14 Peru 21,072 478,024 6.59 Colombia 12,842 387,481 2.59 Chile 10,077 373,059 5.38 United Kingdom 46,574 341,461 7.01 Spain 28,503 332,216 6.09 Iran 18,264 326,712 2.23 Saudi Arabia 3,093 288,690 0.92 Pakistan 6,082 284,121 0.29 Bangladesh 3,399 257,600 0.21 Italy 35,203 250,103 5.83 Argentina 4,606 246,499 1.04 Turkey 5,829 240,804 0.71 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,167 215,324 1.11 Iraq 5,236 150,155 1.36 Philippines 2,209 126,885 0.21 Indonesia 5,723 125,396 0.21 Canada 8,981 119,452 2.42 Qatar 182 112,947 0.65 Kazakhstan 1,058 98,701 0.58 Egypt 4,992 95,314 0.51 Ecuador 5,922 94,459 3.47 Bolivia 3,587 89,055 3.16 Mainland China 4,634 84,619 0.03 Israel 593 82,670 0.67 Sweden 5,769 82,323 5.67 Oman 509 81,580 1.05 Ukraine 1,879 80,949 0.42 Dominican Republic 1,309 79,732 1.23 Panama 1,639 74,492 3.92 Belgium 9,866 73,401 8.63 Kuwait 474 71,713 1.15 Belarus 585 68,850 0.62 United Arab Emirates 356 62,525 0.37 Romania 2,659 61,768 1.37 Netherlands 6,153 58,564 3.57 Guatemala 2,211 56,605 1.28 Singapore 27 55,105 0.05 Portugal 1,750 52,668 1.7 Poland 1,800 51,791 0.47 Japan 1,061 49,621 0.08 Honduras 1,476 46,973 1.54 Nigeria 936 46,140 0.05 Bahrain 159 43,629 1.01 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.