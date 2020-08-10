Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.95 million, death toll at 731,078

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 19.95 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
731,078​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         162,604        5,061,420       4.98
 Brazil                101,049        3,035,422       4.82
 India                 44,386         2,215,074       0.33
 Russia                15,001         892,654         1.04
 South Africa          10,408         559,858         1.8
 Mexico                52,298         480,278         4.14
 Peru                  21,072         478,024         6.59
 Colombia              12,842         387,481         2.59
 Chile                 10,077         373,059         5.38
 United Kingdom        46,574         341,461         7.01
 Spain                 28,503         332,216         6.09
 Iran                  18,616         328,844         2.28
 Saudi Arabia          3,167          288,690         0.94
 Pakistan              6,097          284,660         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,399          257,600         0.21
 Italy                 35,205         250,566         5.83
 Argentina             4,606          246,499         1.04
 Turkey                5,844          240,804         0.71
 France                30,324         232,678         4.53
 Germany               9,168          216,295         1.11
 Iraq                  5,392          150,155         1.4
 Philippines           2,209          126,885         0.21
 Indonesia             5,723          125,396         0.21
 Canada                8,981          119,452         2.42
 Qatar                 184            112,947         0.66
 Kazakhstan            1,058          99,442          0.58
 Egypt                 5,009          95,314          0.51
 Ecuador               5,922          94,459          3.47
 Bolivia               3,640          89,999          3.21
 Mainland China        4,634          84,668          0.03
 Israel                606            83,540          0.68
 Sweden                5,766          82,972          5.67
 Ukraine               1,897          81,957          0.43
 Oman                  521            81,787          1.08
 Dominican Republic    1,309          79,732          1.23
 Panama                1,639          74,492          3.92
 Belgium               9,872          74,152          8.63
 Kuwait                482            72,400          1.17
 Belarus               587            68,850          0.62
 Romania               2,729          62,547          1.4
 United Arab Emirates  357            62,525          0.37
 Netherlands           6,157          58,564          3.57
 Guatemala             2,211          56,605          1.28
 Singapore             27             55,105          0.05
 Portugal              1,756          52,668          1.71
 Poland                1,809          52,410          0.48
 Japan                 1,061          49,621          0.08
 Honduras              1,495          47,454          1.56
 Nigeria               945            46,577          0.05
 Bahrain               162            44,011          1.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below