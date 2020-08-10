FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.95 million, death toll at 731,078

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 19.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 731,078​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 162,604 5,061,420 4.98 Brazil 101,049 3,035,422 4.82 India 44,386 2,215,074 0.33 Russia 15,001 892,654 1.04 South Africa 10,408 559,858 1.8 Mexico 52,298 480,278 4.14 Peru 21,072 478,024 6.59 Colombia 12,842 387,481 2.59 Chile 10,077 373,059 5.38 United Kingdom 46,574 341,461 7.01 Spain 28,503 332,216 6.09 Iran 18,616 328,844 2.28 Saudi Arabia 3,167 288,690 0.94 Pakistan 6,097 284,660 0.29 Bangladesh 3,399 257,600 0.21 Italy 35,205 250,566 5.83 Argentina 4,606 246,499 1.04 Turkey 5,844 240,804 0.71 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,168 216,295 1.11 Iraq 5,392 150,155 1.4 Philippines 2,209 126,885 0.21 Indonesia 5,723 125,396 0.21 Canada 8,981 119,452 2.42 Qatar 184 112,947 0.66 Kazakhstan 1,058 99,442 0.58 Egypt 5,009 95,314 0.51 Ecuador 5,922 94,459 3.47 Bolivia 3,640 89,999 3.21 Mainland China 4,634 84,668 0.03 Israel 606 83,540 0.68 Sweden 5,766 82,972 5.67 Ukraine 1,897 81,957 0.43 Oman 521 81,787 1.08 Dominican Republic 1,309 79,732 1.23 Panama 1,639 74,492 3.92 Belgium 9,872 74,152 8.63 Kuwait 482 72,400 1.17 Belarus 587 68,850 0.62 Romania 2,729 62,547 1.4 United Arab Emirates 357 62,525 0.37 Netherlands 6,157 58,564 3.57 Guatemala 2,211 56,605 1.28 Singapore 27 55,105 0.05 Portugal 1,756 52,668 1.71 Poland 1,809 52,410 0.48 Japan 1,061 49,621 0.08 Honduras 1,495 47,454 1.56 Nigeria 945 46,577 0.05 Bahrain 162 44,011 1.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.