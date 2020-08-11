FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.15 million, death toll at 735,369

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 11 (Reuters) - More than 20.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 735,369​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 163,160 5,110,473 4.99 Brazil 101,752 3,057,470 4.86 India 45,257 2,268,675 0.33 Russia 15,001 892,654 1.04 South Africa 10,408 559,858 1.8 Mexico 53,003 485,836 4.2 Peru 21,072 478,024 6.59 Colombia 13,154 397,623 2.65 Chile 10,139 375,047 5.41 United Kingdom 46,595 342,277 7.01 Spain 28,576 340,834 6.11 Iran 18,616 328,844 2.28 Saudi Arabia 3,199 289,947 0.95 Pakistan 6,112 285,191 0.29 Bangladesh 3,438 260,507 0.21 Argentina 4,764 253,868 1.07 Italy 35,209 250,825 5.83 Turkey 5,858 241,997 0.71 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,168 216,295 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,293 136,638 0.21 Indonesia 5,765 127,083 0.22 Canada 8,987 120,133 2.43 Qatar 188 113,262 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 100,164 0.69 Egypt 5,009 95,492 0.51 Ecuador 5,932 94,701 3.47 Bolivia 3,712 91,635 3.27 Israel 613 85,222 0.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,712 0.03 Sweden 5,766 82,972 5.67 Ukraine 1,897 81,957 0.43 Oman 521 81,787 1.08 Dominican Republic 1,328 80,499 1.25 Panama 1,664 75,349 3.98 Belgium 9,872 74,152 8.63 Kuwait 482 72,400 1.17 Belarus 589 68,947 0.62 United Arab Emirates 357 62,704 0.37 Romania 2,729 62,547 1.4 Netherlands 6,157 59,194 3.57 Guatemala 2,222 56,987 1.29 Singapore 27 55,293 0.05 Portugal 1,759 52,825 1.71 Poland 1,809 52,410 0.48 Japan 1,066 50,460 0.08 Honduras 1,506 47,872 1.57 Nigeria 945 46,577 0.05 Bahrain 163 44,397 1.04 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.