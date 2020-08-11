FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.18 million, death toll at 736,492

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 11 (Reuters) - More than 20.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 736,492​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 163,179 5,110,759 4.99 Brazil 101,752 3,057,470 4.86 India 45,257 2,268,675 0.33 Russia 15,131 897,599 1.05 South Africa 10,621 563,598 1.84 Mexico 53,003 485,836 4.2 Peru 21,276 483,133 6.65 Colombia 13,154 397,623 2.65 Chile 10,139 375,047 5.41 United Kingdom 46,595 342,277 7.01 Spain 28,576 340,834 6.11 Iran 18,800 331,189 2.3 Saudi Arabia 3,233 291,468 0.96 Pakistan 6,112 285,191 0.29 Bangladesh 3,438 260,507 0.21 Argentina 4,764 253,868 1.07 Italy 35,215 251,237 5.83 Turkey 5,858 241,997 0.71 France 30,324 232,678 4.53 Germany 9,172 217,396 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,293 136,638 0.21 Indonesia 5,824 128,776 0.22 Canada 8,987 120,133 2.43 Qatar 188 113,262 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 100,164 0.69 Egypt 5,035 95,666 0.51 Ecuador 5,932 94,701 3.47 Bolivia 3,712 91,635 3.27 Israel 613 85,222 0.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,712 0.03 Sweden 5,770 83,126 5.67 Ukraine 1,897 83,116 0.43 Oman 533 82,050 1.1 Dominican Republic 1,346 81,094 1.27 Panama 1,664 75,349 3.98 Belgium 9,879 74,620 8.64 Kuwait 486 73,068 1.17 Belarus 592 69,005 0.62 Romania 2,764 63,762 1.42 United Arab Emirates 357 62,704 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 59,973 3.57 Guatemala 2,222 56,987 1.29 Singapore 27 55,293 0.05 Poland 1,821 52,961 0.48 Portugal 1,761 52,945 1.71 Japan 1,071 51,160 0.08 Honduras 1,506 47,872 1.57 Nigeria 950 46,867 0.05 Bahrain 163 44,397 1.04 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.