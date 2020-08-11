Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.18 million, death toll at 736,492

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 11 (Reuters) - More than 20.18 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
736,492​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         163,179        5,110,759       4.99
 Brazil                101,752        3,057,470       4.86
 India                 45,257         2,268,675       0.33
 Russia                15,131         897,599         1.05
 South Africa          10,621         563,598         1.84
 Mexico                53,003         485,836         4.2
 Peru                  21,276         483,133         6.65
 Colombia              13,154         397,623         2.65
 Chile                 10,139         375,047         5.41
 United Kingdom        46,595         342,277         7.01
 Spain                 28,576         340,834         6.11
 Iran                  18,800         331,189         2.3
 Saudi Arabia          3,233          291,468         0.96
 Pakistan              6,112          285,191         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,438          260,507         0.21
 Argentina             4,764          253,868         1.07
 Italy                 35,215         251,237         5.83
 Turkey                5,858          241,997         0.71
 France                30,324         232,678         4.53
 Germany               9,172          217,396         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,293          136,638         0.21
 Indonesia             5,824          128,776         0.22
 Canada                8,987          120,133         2.43
 Qatar                 188            113,262         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          100,164         0.69
 Egypt                 5,035          95,666          0.51
 Ecuador               5,932          94,701          3.47
 Bolivia               3,712          91,635          3.27
 Israel                613            85,222          0.69
 Mainland China        4,634          84,712          0.03
 Sweden                5,770          83,126          5.67
 Ukraine               1,897          83,116          0.43
 Oman                  533            82,050          1.1
 Dominican Republic    1,346          81,094          1.27
 Panama                1,664          75,349          3.98
 Belgium               9,879          74,620          8.64
 Kuwait                486            73,068          1.17
 Belarus               592            69,005          0.62
 Romania               2,764          63,762          1.42
 United Arab Emirates  357            62,704          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          59,973          3.57
 Guatemala             2,222          56,987          1.29
 Singapore             27             55,293          0.05
 Poland                1,821          52,961          0.48
 Portugal              1,761          52,945          1.71
 Japan                 1,071          51,160          0.08
 Honduras              1,506          47,872          1.57
 Nigeria               950            46,867          0.05
 Bahrain               163            44,397          1.04
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
