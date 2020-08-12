Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, death toll at 741,097

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 12 (Reuters) - More than 20.34 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
741,097​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         164,592        5,163,510       5.04
 Brazil                103,026        3,109,630       4.92
 India                 45,257         2,268,675       0.33
 Russia                15,131         897,599         1.05
 South Africa          10,751         566,109         1.86
 Mexico                53,929         492,522         4.27
 Peru                  21,276         483,133         6.65
 Colombia              13,475         410,453         2.71
 Chile                 10,178         376,613         5.43
 Spain                 28,581         344,466         6.11
 United Kingdom        46,595         342,277         7.01
 Iran                  18,800         331,189         2.3
 Saudi Arabia          3,233          291,468         0.96
 Pakistan              6,112          285,191         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,471          263,503         0.22
 Argentina             5,004          260,911         1.12
 Italy                 35,215         251,237         5.83
 Turkey                5,873          243,180         0.71
 France                30,324         236,747         4.53
 Germany               9,172          217,396         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,312          139,538         0.22
 Indonesia             5,824          128,776         0.22
 Canada                8,991          120,422         2.43
 Qatar                 188            113,646         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          100,164         0.69
 Egypt                 5,039          95,834          0.51
 Ecuador               5,951          95,563          3.48
 Bolivia               3,761          93,328          3.31
 Israel                613            85,222          0.69
 Mainland China        4,634          84,712          0.03
 Sweden                5,770          83,126          5.67
 Ukraine               1,897          83,116          0.43
 Oman                  533            82,050          1.1
 Dominican Republic    1,346          81,094          1.27
 Panama                1,680          76,464          4.02
 Belgium               9,879          74,620          8.64
 Kuwait                486            73,068          1.17
 Belarus               592            69,005          0.62
 Romania               2,764          63,762          1.42
 United Arab Emirates  358            62,966          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          59,973          3.57
 Guatemala             2,233          57,966          1.29
 Singapore             27             55,353          0.05
 Poland                1,821          52,961          0.48
 Portugal              1,761          52,945          1.71
 Japan                 1,071          51,160          0.08
 Honduras              1,506          47,872          1.57
 Nigeria               950            46,867          0.05
 Bahrain               165            44,804          1.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below