FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.41 million, death toll at 742,207

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 12 (Reuters) - More than 20.41 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 742,207​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 164,592 5,163,510 5.04 Brazil 103,026 3,109,630 4.92 India 46,091 2,329,638 0.34 Russia 15,131 897,599 1.05 South Africa 10,751 566,109 1.86 Mexico 53,929 492,522 4.27 Peru 21,501 489,680 6.72 Colombia 13,475 410,453 2.71 Chile 10,178 376,613 5.43 Spain 28,581 344,466 6.11 United Kingdom 46,595 342,277 7.01 Iran 18,800 331,189 2.3 Saudi Arabia 3,233 291,468 0.96 Pakistan 6,129 285,921 0.29 Bangladesh 3,471 263,503 0.22 Argentina 5,004 260,911 1.12 Italy 35,215 251,237 5.83 Turkey 5,873 243,180 0.71 France 30,324 236,747 4.53 Germany 9,172 217,396 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,312 139,538 0.22 Indonesia 5,824 128,776 0.22 Canada 8,991 120,422 2.43 Qatar 188 113,646 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 100,855 0.69 Egypt 5,039 95,834 0.51 Ecuador 5,951 95,563 3.48 Bolivia 3,761 93,328 3.31 Israel 613 85,222 0.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,712 0.03 Sweden 5,770 83,126 5.67 Ukraine 1,897 83,116 0.43 Oman 533 82,050 1.1 Dominican Republic 1,346 81,094 1.27 Panama 1,680 76,464 4.02 Belgium 9,879 74,620 8.64 Kuwait 486 73,068 1.17 Belarus 592 69,005 0.62 Romania 2,764 63,762 1.42 United Arab Emirates 358 62,966 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 59,973 3.57 Guatemala 2,233 57,966 1.29 Singapore 27 55,353 0.05 Poland 1,821 52,961 0.48 Portugal 1,761 52,945 1.71 Japan 1,071 51,160 0.08 Honduras 1,515 48,403 1.58 Nigeria 950 46,867 0.05 Bahrain 165 44,804 1.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.