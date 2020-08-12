Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.44 million, death toll at 742,880

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 12 (Reuters) - More than 20.44 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
742,880​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         164,598        5,163,765       5.04
 Brazil                103,026        3,109,630       4.92
 India                 46,091         2,329,638       0.34
 Russia                15,260         902,701         1.06
 South Africa          10,751         566,109         1.86
 Mexico                53,929         492,522         4.27
 Peru                  21,501         489,680         6.72
 Colombia              13,475         410,453         2.71
 Chile                 10,178         376,613         5.43
 Spain                 28,581         344,466         6.11
 United Kingdom        46,595         342,277         7.01
 Iran                  18,988         333,699         2.32
 Saudi Arabia          3,233          291,468         0.96
 Pakistan              6,129          285,921         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,471          263,503         0.22
 Argentina             5,004          260,911         1.12
 Italy                 35,215         251,237         5.83
 Turkey                5,873          243,180         0.71
 France                30,324         236,747         4.53
 Germany               9,172          217,396         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,312          139,538         0.22
 Indonesia             5,824          128,776         0.22
 Canada                8,991          120,422         2.43
 Qatar                 188            113,646         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          100,855         0.69
 Egypt                 5,059          95,834          0.51
 Ecuador               5,951          95,563          3.48
 Bolivia               3,761          93,328          3.31
 Israel                613            85,222          0.69
 Mainland China        4,634          84,712          0.03
 Ukraine               1,970          84,549          0.44
 Sweden                5,774          83,455          5.67
 Oman                  539            82,299          1.12
 Dominican Republic    1,346          81,094          1.27
 Panama                1,680          76,464          4.02
 Belgium               9,885          75,008          8.65
 Kuwait                489            73,785          1.18
 Belarus               595            69,102          0.63
 Romania               2,807          65,177          1.44
 United Arab Emirates  358            62,966          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          59,973          3.57
 Guatemala             2,233          57,966          1.29
 Singapore             27             55,353          0.05
 Poland                1,830          53,676          0.48
 Portugal              1,761          52,945          1.71
 Japan                 1,071          51,160          0.08
 Honduras              1,515          48,403          1.58
 Nigeria               956            47,290          0.05
 Bahrain               165            44,804          1.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
