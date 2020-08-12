FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.45 million, death toll at 743,229

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 12 (Reuters) - More than 20.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 743,229​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 164,598 5,163,765 5.04 Brazil 103,026 3,109,630 4.92 India 46,091 2,329,638 0.34 Russia 15,260 902,701 1.06 South Africa 10,751 566,109 1.86 Mexico 53,929 492,522 4.27 Peru 21,501 489,680 6.72 Colombia 13,475 410,453 2.71 Chile 10,178 376,613 5.43 Spain 28,581 344,466 6.11 United Kingdom 46,595 342,277 7.01 Iran 18,988 333,699 2.32 Saudi Arabia 3,269 293,037 0.97 Pakistan 6,129 285,921 0.29 Bangladesh 3,471 263,503 0.22 Argentina 5,004 260,911 1.12 Italy 35,215 251,237 5.83 Turkey 5,873 243,180 0.71 France 30,324 236,747 4.53 Germany 9,179 218,775 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,404 143,749 0.23 Indonesia 5,903 130,718 0.22 Canada 8,991 120,422 2.43 Qatar 188 113,646 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 100,855 0.69 Egypt 5,059 95,834 0.51 Ecuador 5,951 95,563 3.48 Bolivia 3,761 93,328 3.31 Israel 633 87,173 0.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,737 0.03 Ukraine 1,970 84,549 0.44 Sweden 5,774 83,455 5.67 Oman 539 82,299 1.12 Dominican Republic 1,371 82,224 1.29 Panama 1,680 76,464 4.02 Belgium 9,885 75,008 8.65 Kuwait 489 73,785 1.18 Belarus 595 69,102 0.63 Romania 2,807 65,177 1.44 United Arab Emirates 358 62,966 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 59,973 3.57 Guatemala 2,267 59,089 1.31 Singapore 27 55,395 0.05 Poland 1,830 53,676 0.48 Portugal 1,761 52,945 1.71 Japan 1,079 52,137 0.09 Honduras 1,515 48,403 1.58 Nigeria 956 47,290 0.05 Bahrain 165 44,804 1.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.