FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.62 million, death toll at 748,063

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    BENGALURU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - More than 20.62 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 748,063​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported
cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         166,063        5,216,243       5.08
 Brazil                104,201        3,164,785       4.97
 India                 46,091         2,329,638       0.34
 Russia                15,260         902,701         1.06
 South Africa          11,010         568,919         1.91
 Peru                  21,713         498,555         6.79
 Mexico                54,666         498,380         4.33
 Colombia              13,837         422,519         2.79
 Chile                 10,205         378,153         5.45
 Spain                 28,581         347,638         6.11
 United Kingdom        46,672         343,286         7.02
 Iran                  18,988         333,699         2.32
 Saudi Arabia          3,269          293,037         0.97
 Pakistan              6,129          285,921         0.29
 Argentina             5,213          268,574         1.17
 Bangladesh            3,471          263,503         0.22
 Italy                 35,225         251,713         5.83
 Turkey                5,891          244,392         0.72
 France                30,371         241,354         4.53
 Germany               9,179          218,775         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,404          143,749         0.23
 Indonesia             5,903          130,718         0.22
 Canada                9,006          120,845         2.43
 Qatar                 190            113,938         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          100,855         0.69
 Ecuador               5,984          97,110          3.5
 Egypt                 5,085          95,963          0.52
 Bolivia               3,827          95,071          3.37
 Israel                633            87,173          0.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,737          0.03
 Ukraine               1,970          84,549          0.44
 Sweden                5,774          83,455          5.67
 Oman                  539            82,299          1.12
 Dominican Republic    1,371          82,224          1.29
 Panama                1,703          77,377          4.08
 Belgium               9,885          75,008          8.65
 Kuwait                489            73,785          1.18
 Belarus               595            69,102          0.63
 Romania               2,807          65,177          1.44
 United Arab Emirates  358            63,212          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          60,627          3.57
 Guatemala             2,267          59,089          1.31
 Singapore             27             55,395          0.05
 Poland                1,830          53,676          0.48
 Portugal              1,764          53,223          1.72
 Japan                 1,079          52,137          0.09
 Honduras              1,533          48,657          1.6
 Nigeria               956            47,290          0.05
 Bahrain               166            45,264          1.06
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government
officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
