FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.73 million, death toll at 749,871

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - More than 20.73 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
749,871​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         166,063        5,216,342       5.08
 Brazil                104,201        3,164,785       4.97
 India                 47,033         2,396,637       0.35
 Russia                15,384         907,758         1.06
 South Africa          11,010         568,919         1.91
 Peru                  21,713         498,555         6.79
 Mexico                54,666         498,380         4.33
 Colombia              13,837         422,519         2.79
 Chile                 10,205         378,153         5.45
 Spain                 28,581         347,638         6.11
 United Kingdom        46,672         343,286         7.02
 Iran                  19,162         336,324         2.34
 Saudi Arabia          3,303          294,519         0.98
 Pakistan              6,139          286,674         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,557          269,115         0.22
 Argentina             5,213          268,574         1.17
 Italy                 35,225         251,713         5.83
 Turkey                5,891          244,392         0.72
 France                30,371         241,354         4.53
 Germany               9,182          220,091         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,426          147,526         0.23
 Indonesia             5,968          132,816         0.22
 Canada                9,006          120,845         2.43
 Qatar                 190            113,938         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          101,372         0.69
 Ecuador               5,984          97,110          3.5
 Egypt                 5,085          95,963          0.52
 Bolivia               3,827          95,071          3.37
 Israel                633            87,173          0.71
 Ukraine               1,992          86,140          0.45
 Mainland China        4,634          84,756          0.03
 Sweden                5,776          83,852          5.68
 Dominican Republic    1,393          83,134          1.31
 Oman                  551            82,531          1.14
 Panama                1,703          77,377          4.08
 Belgium               9,900          75,647          8.66
 Kuwait                489            74,486          1.18
 Belarus               599            69,203          0.63
 Romania               2,860          66,631          1.47
 United Arab Emirates  358            63,489          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          60,627          3.57
 Guatemala             2,296          60,284          1.33
 Singapore             27             55,497          0.05
 Poland                1,844          54,487          0.49
 Portugal              1,770          53,548          1.72
 Japan                 1,090          53,315          0.09
 Honduras              1,533          48,657          1.6
 Nigeria               956            47,743          0.05
 Bahrain               166            45,264          1.06
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
