FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.73 million, death toll at 749,871

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 13 (Reuters) - More than 20.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 749,871​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 166,063 5,216,342 5.08 Brazil 104,201 3,164,785 4.97 India 47,033 2,396,637 0.35 Russia 15,384 907,758 1.06 South Africa 11,010 568,919 1.91 Peru 21,713 498,555 6.79 Mexico 54,666 498,380 4.33 Colombia 13,837 422,519 2.79 Chile 10,205 378,153 5.45 Spain 28,581 347,638 6.11 United Kingdom 46,672 343,286 7.02 Iran 19,162 336,324 2.34 Saudi Arabia 3,303 294,519 0.98 Pakistan 6,139 286,674 0.29 Bangladesh 3,557 269,115 0.22 Argentina 5,213 268,574 1.17 Italy 35,225 251,713 5.83 Turkey 5,891 244,392 0.72 France 30,371 241,354 4.53 Germany 9,182 220,091 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,426 147,526 0.23 Indonesia 5,968 132,816 0.22 Canada 9,006 120,845 2.43 Qatar 190 113,938 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 101,372 0.69 Ecuador 5,984 97,110 3.5 Egypt 5,085 95,963 0.52 Bolivia 3,827 95,071 3.37 Israel 633 87,173 0.71 Ukraine 1,992 86,140 0.45 Mainland China 4,634 84,756 0.03 Sweden 5,776 83,852 5.68 Dominican Republic 1,393 83,134 1.31 Oman 551 82,531 1.14 Panama 1,703 77,377 4.08 Belgium 9,900 75,647 8.66 Kuwait 489 74,486 1.18 Belarus 599 69,203 0.63 Romania 2,860 66,631 1.47 United Arab Emirates 358 63,489 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 60,627 3.57 Guatemala 2,296 60,284 1.33 Singapore 27 55,497 0.05 Poland 1,844 54,487 0.49 Portugal 1,770 53,548 1.72 Japan 1,090 53,315 0.09 Honduras 1,533 48,657 1.6 Nigeria 956 47,743 0.05 Bahrain 166 45,264 1.06 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.