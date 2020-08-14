FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.98 million, death toll at 759,020

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 14 (Reuters) - More than 20.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,020​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 167,248 5,270,269 5.12 Brazil 105,463 3,224,876 5.03 India 48,040 2,461,190 0.36 Russia 15,384 907,758 1.06 South Africa 11,270 572,865 1.95 Peru 25,648 507,996 7.86 Mexico 55,293 505,751 4.38 Colombia 14,145 433,805 2.85 Chile 10,299 380,005 5.5 Spain 28,605 355,188 6.11 United Kingdom 46,672 343,286 7.02 Iran 19,162 336,324 2.34 Saudi Arabia 3,303 294,519 0.98 Pakistan 6,153 287,300 0.29 Argentina 5,362 276,072 1.21 Bangladesh 3,557 269,115 0.22 Italy 35,231 252,235 5.83 Turkey 5,912 245,635 0.72 France 30,371 241,354 4.53 Germany 9,182 220,091 1.11 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Philippines 2,426 147,526 0.23 Indonesia 5,968 132,816 0.22 Canada 9,015 121,235 2.43 Qatar 190 114,281 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 101,848 0.69 Ecuador 6,010 98,343 3.52 Bolivia 3,884 96,459 3.42 Egypt 5,107 96,108 0.52 Israel 633 87,173 0.71 Ukraine 1,992 86,140 0.45 Mainland China 4,634 84,786 0.03 Sweden 5,776 83,852 5.68 Dominican Republic 1,393 83,134 1.31 Oman 551 82,531 1.14 Panama 1,722 78,446 4.12 Belgium 9,900 75,647 8.66 Kuwait 489 74,486 1.18 Belarus 599 69,203 0.63 Romania 2,860 66,631 1.47 United Arab Emirates 358 63,489 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 61,204 3.57 Guatemala 2,296 60,284 1.33 Singapore 27 55,497 0.05 Poland 1,844 54,487 0.49 Portugal 1,770 53,548 1.72 Japan 1,090 53,315 0.09 Honduras 1,542 49,042 1.61 Nigeria 966 48,116 0.05 Bahrain 166 45,264 1.06 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.