March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.98 million, death toll at 759,053

Aug 14 (Reuters)

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - More than 20.98 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
759,053​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         167,278        5,271,087       5.12
 Brazil                105,463        3,224,876       5.03
 India                 48,040         2,461,190       0.36
 Russia                15,384         907,758         1.06
 South Africa          11,270         572,865         1.95
 Peru                  25,648         507,996         7.86
 Mexico                55,293         505,751         4.38
 Colombia              14,145         433,805         2.85
 Chile                 10,299         380,005         5.5
 Spain                 28,605         355,188         6.11
 United Kingdom        46,672         343,286         7.02
 Iran                  19,162         336,324         2.34
 Saudi Arabia          3,303          294,519         0.98
 Pakistan              6,153          287,300         0.29
 Argentina             5,362          276,072         1.21
 Bangladesh            3,557          269,115         0.22
 Italy                 35,231         252,235         5.83
 Turkey                5,912          245,635         0.72
 France                30,371         241,354         4.53
 Germany               9,182          220,091         1.11
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Philippines           2,426          147,526         0.23
 Indonesia             5,968          132,816         0.22
 Canada                9,015          121,235         2.43
 Qatar                 190            114,281         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          101,848         0.69
 Ecuador               6,010          98,343          3.52
 Bolivia               3,884          96,459          3.42
 Egypt                 5,107          96,108          0.52
 Israel                633            87,173          0.71
 Ukraine               1,992          86,140          0.45
 Mainland China        4,634          84,786          0.03
 Sweden                5,776          83,852          5.68
 Dominican Republic    1,393          83,134          1.31
 Oman                  551            82,531          1.14
 Panama                1,722          78,446          4.12
 Belgium               9,900          75,647          8.66
 Kuwait                489            74,486          1.18
 Belarus               599            69,203          0.63
 Romania               2,860          66,631          1.47
 United Arab Emirates  358            63,489          0.37
 Netherlands           6,159          61,204          3.57
 Guatemala             2,296          60,284          1.33
 Singapore             27             55,497          0.05
 Poland                1,844          54,487          0.49
 Portugal              1,770          53,548          1.72
 Japan                 1,090          53,315          0.09
 Honduras              1,542          49,042          1.61
 Nigeria               966            48,116          0.05
 Bahrain               166            45,264          1.06
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
