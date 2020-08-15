FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.26 million, death toll at 759,417

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 15 (Reuters) - More than 21.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,417​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 168,455 5,331,285 5.16 Brazil 106,523 3,275,520 5.09 India 49,036 2,526,192 0.36 Russia 15,498 912,823 1.07 South Africa 11,566 579,140 2 Mexico 55,908 511,369 4.43 Peru 25,648 507,996 7.86 Colombia 14,492 445,111 2.92 Chile 10,340 382,082 5.52 Spain 28,617 360,667 6.12 United Kingdom 41,358 347,004 6.22 Iran 19,162 336,324 2.34 Saudi Arabia 3,338 295,902 0.99 Pakistan 6,162 288,047 0.29 Argentina 5,527 282,437 1.24 Bangladesh 3,591 271,881 0.22 Italy 35,234 252,809 5.83 France 30,406 246,869 4.54 Turkey 5,934 246,861 0.72 Germany 9,190 221,509 1.11 Philippines 2,442 153,660 0.23 Iraq 5,464 153,639 1.42 Indonesia 6,071 137,468 0.23 Canada 9,020 121,653 2.43 Qatar 190 114,532 0.68 Kazakhstan 1,269 102,287 0.69 Ecuador 6,030 99,409 3.53 Bolivia 3,939 97,950 3.47 Egypt 5,107 96,108 0.52 Israel 665 91,080 0.75 Ukraine 2,011 87,872 0.45 Mainland China 4,634 84,808 0.03 Dominican Republic 1,409 84,488 1.33 Sweden 5,783 84,294 5.68 Oman 557 82,743 1.15 Panama 1,734 79,402 4.15 Belgium 9,916 76,191 8.67 Kuwait 494 75,185 1.19 Belarus 603 69,308 0.64 Romania 2,904 68,046 1.49 United Arab Emirates 359 63,819 0.37 Netherlands 6,159 61,840 3.57 Guatemala 2,341 61,428 1.36 Singapore 27 55,580 0.05 Poland 1,858 55,319 0.49 Japan 1,099 54,673 0.09 Portugal 1,772 53,783 1.72 Honduras 1,548 49,467 1.61 Nigeria 966 48,116 0.05 Bahrain 168 46,052 1.07 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.