FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.29 million, death toll at 760,118

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - More than 21.29 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
760,118​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         168,455        5,331,285       5.16
 Brazil                106,523        3,275,520       5.09
 India                 49,036         2,526,192       0.36
 Russia                15,617         917,884         1.08
 South Africa          11,566         579,140         2
 Peru                  25,856         516,296         7.92
 Mexico                55,908         511,369         4.43
 Colombia              14,492         445,111         2.92
 Chile                 10,340         382,082         5.52
 Spain                 28,617         360,667         6.12
 United Kingdom        41,358         348,016         6.22
 Iran                  19,162         336,324         2.34
 Saudi Arabia          3,338          295,902         0.99
 Pakistan              6,162          288,047         0.29
 Argentina             5,527          282,437         1.24
 Bangladesh            3,625          274,525         0.22
 Italy                 35,234         252,809         5.83
 France                30,406         246,869         4.54
 Turkey                5,934          246,861         0.72
 Germany               9,190          221,509         1.11
 Philippines           2,600          157,918         0.24
 Iraq                  5,464          153,639         1.42
 Indonesia             6,071          137,468         0.23
 Canada                9,020          121,653         2.43
 Qatar                 190            114,532         0.68
 Kazakhstan            1,269          102,287         0.69
 Ecuador               6,030          99,409          3.53
 Bolivia               3,939          97,950          3.47
 Egypt                 5,107          96,108          0.52
 Israel                665            91,080          0.75
 Ukraine               2,044          89,719          0.46
 Dominican Republic    1,438          85,545          1.35
 Mainland China        4,634          84,808          0.03
 Sweden                5,783          84,294          5.68
 Oman                  557            82,743          1.15
 Panama                1,734          79,402          4.15
 Belgium               9,916          76,191          8.67
 Kuwait                494            75,185          1.19
 Belarus               607            69,424          0.64
 Romania               2,954          69,374          1.52
 United Arab Emirates  359            63,819          0.37
 Guatemala             2,355          62,313          1.37
 Netherlands           6,159          61,840          3.57
 Poland                1,869          56,090          0.49
 Japan                 1,106          55,905          0.09
 Singapore             27             55,661          0.05
 Portugal              1,772          53,783          1.72
 Honduras              1,548          49,467          1.61
 Nigeria               966            48,116          0.05
 Bahrain               168            46,052          1.07
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

