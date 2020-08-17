FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.74 million, death toll at 774,785

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 17 (Reuters) - More than 21.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,785​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 170,040 5,421,354 5.2 Brazil 107,852 3,340,197 5.15 India 50,921 2,647,664 0.38 Russia 15,685 922,853 1.09 South Africa 11,677 583,653 2.02 Peru 26,281 535,946 8.06 Mexico 56,757 522,162 4.5 Colombia 15,097 471,564 3.04 Chile 10,452 385,945 5.58 Spain 28,617 360,667 6.12 United Kingdom 46,714 349,056 7.03 Iran 19,639 343,203 2.4 Saudi Arabia 3,408 298,542 1.01 Argentina 5,645 294,569 1.27 Pakistan 6,168 288,717 0.29 Bangladesh 3,657 276,549 0.23 Italy 35,396 253,917 5.86 Turkey 5,955 248,117 0.72 France 30,406 246,869 4.54 Germany 9,199 223,044 1.11 Iraq 5,860 172,583 1.52 Philippines 2,665 161,253 0.25 Indonesia 6,150 139,549 0.23 Canada 9,024 121,890 2.44 Qatar 193 115,080 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,269 102,696 0.69 Ecuador 6,070 101,542 3.55 Bolivia 4,058 100,344 3.57 Egypt 5,141 96,336 0.52 Israel 679 92,404 0.76 Ukraine 2,070 91,356 0.46 Dominican Republic 1,453 86,309 1.37 Mainland China 4,634 84,827 0.03 Sweden 5,783 84,294 5.68 Oman 572 83,086 1.18 Panama 1,767 81,940 4.23 Belgium 9,935 77,869 8.69 Kuwait 499 76,205 1.21 Romania 2,991 70,461 1.54 Belarus 610 69,516 0.64 United Arab Emirates 364 64,312 0.38 Guatemala 2,379 62,562 1.38 Netherlands 6,167 62,495 3.58 Japan 1,116 56,926 0.09 Poland 1,877 56,684 0.49 Singapore 27 55,747 0.05 Portugal 1,778 54,102 1.73 Honduras 1,575 50,502 1.64 Nigeria 974 48,770 0.05 Bahrain 170 46,430 1.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.