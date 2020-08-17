Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.81 million, death toll at 770,518

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - More than 21.81 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
770,518​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         170,045        5,421,682       5.21
 Brazil                107,852        3,340,197       5.15
 India                 50,921         2,647,664       0.38
 Russia                15,740         927,745         1.09
 South Africa          11,839         587,345         2.05
 Peru                  26,281         535,946         8.06
 Mexico                56,757         522,162         4.5
 Colombia              15,097         471,564         3.04
 Chile                 10,452         385,945         5.58
 Spain                 28,646         376,936         6.12
 United Kingdom        41,369         349,769         6.22
 Iran                  19,804         345,450         2.42
 Saudi Arabia          3,436          299,914         1.02
 Argentina             5,645          294,569         1.27
 Pakistan              6,175          289,215         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,694          279,144         0.23
 Italy                 35,400         254,235         5.86
 Turkey                5,974          249,309         0.73
 France                30,406         246,869         4.54
 Germany               9,200          223,975         1.11
 Iraq                  5,954          180,133         1.55
 Philippines           2,681          164,474         0.25
 Indonesia             6,207          141,370         0.23
 Canada                9,024          121,890         2.44
 Qatar                 193            115,368         0.69
 Kazakhstan            1,269          103,033         0.69
 Ecuador               6,070          101,542         3.55
 Bolivia               4,058          100,344         3.57
 Egypt                 5,160          96,475          0.52
 Israel                692            93,464          0.78
 Ukraine               2,089          92,820          0.47
 Dominican Republic    1,481          86,737          1.39
 Sweden                5,787          85,045          5.69
 Mainland China        4,634          84,849          0.03
 Oman                  588            83,226          1.22
 Panama                1,767          81,940          4.23
 Belgium               9,939          78,323          8.69
 Kuwait                502            76,827          1.21
 Romania               3,029          71,194          1.56
 Belarus               613            69,589          0.65
 United Arab Emirates  364            64,541          0.38
 Netherlands           6,167          62,977          3.58
 Guatemala             2,389          62,944          1.39
 Japan                 1,131          57,569          0.09
 Poland                1,885          57,279          0.5
 Singapore             27             55,838          0.05
 Portugal              1,779          54,234          1.73
 Honduras              1,575          50,502          1.64
 Nigeria               975            49,068          0.05
 Bahrain               170            46,662          1.08
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
