FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.81 million, death toll at 770,518

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 17 (Reuters) - More than 21.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 770,518​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 170,045 5,421,682 5.21 Brazil 107,852 3,340,197 5.15 India 50,921 2,647,664 0.38 Russia 15,740 927,745 1.09 South Africa 11,839 587,345 2.05 Peru 26,281 535,946 8.06 Mexico 56,757 522,162 4.5 Colombia 15,097 471,564 3.04 Chile 10,452 385,945 5.58 Spain 28,646 376,936 6.12 United Kingdom 41,369 349,769 6.22 Iran 19,804 345,450 2.42 Saudi Arabia 3,436 299,914 1.02 Argentina 5,645 294,569 1.27 Pakistan 6,175 289,215 0.29 Bangladesh 3,694 279,144 0.23 Italy 35,400 254,235 5.86 Turkey 5,974 249,309 0.73 France 30,406 246,869 4.54 Germany 9,200 223,975 1.11 Iraq 5,954 180,133 1.55 Philippines 2,681 164,474 0.25 Indonesia 6,207 141,370 0.23 Canada 9,024 121,890 2.44 Qatar 193 115,368 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,269 103,033 0.69 Ecuador 6,070 101,542 3.55 Bolivia 4,058 100,344 3.57 Egypt 5,160 96,475 0.52 Israel 692 93,464 0.78 Ukraine 2,089 92,820 0.47 Dominican Republic 1,481 86,737 1.39 Sweden 5,787 85,045 5.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,849 0.03 Oman 588 83,226 1.22 Panama 1,767 81,940 4.23 Belgium 9,939 78,323 8.69 Kuwait 502 76,827 1.21 Romania 3,029 71,194 1.56 Belarus 613 69,589 0.65 United Arab Emirates 364 64,541 0.38 Netherlands 6,167 62,977 3.58 Guatemala 2,389 62,944 1.39 Japan 1,131 57,569 0.09 Poland 1,885 57,279 0.5 Singapore 27 55,838 0.05 Portugal 1,779 54,234 1.73 Honduras 1,575 50,502 1.64 Nigeria 975 49,068 0.05 Bahrain 170 46,662 1.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.