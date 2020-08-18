FACTBOX--Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.98 million, death toll at 774,329

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 18 (Reuters) - More than 21.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,329​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 170,575 5,460,923 5.22 Brazil 108,536 3,359,570 5.18 India 51,797 2,702,743 0.38 Russia 15,872 932,493 1.1 South Africa 11,982 589,886 2.07 Peru 26,481 541,493 8.12 Mexico 57,003 525,733 4.52 Colombia 15,372 479,892 3.1 Chile 10,513 387,501 5.61 Spain 28,646 376,936 6.12 United Kingdom 41,369 349,769 6.22 Iran 19,972 347,835 2.44 Saudi Arabia 3,436 299,914 1.02 Argentina 5,709 299,126 1.28 Pakistan 6,175 289,215 0.29 Bangladesh 3,694 279,144 0.23 Italy 35,400 254,235 5.86 France 30,429 253,687 4.54 Turkey 5,996 250,542 0.73 Germany 9,200 224,155 1.11 Iraq 5,954 180,133 1.55 Philippines 2,681 164,474 0.25 Indonesia 6,207 141,370 0.23 Canada 9,032 122,873 2.44 Qatar 193 115,368 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,269 103,033 0.69 Ecuador 6,083 101,751 3.56 Bolivia 4,123 101,223 3.63 Egypt 5,173 96,590 0.53 Ukraine 2,116 94,436 0.47 Israel 692 93,464 0.78 Dominican Republic 1,481 86,737 1.39 Sweden 5,790 85,219 5.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,849 0.03 Oman 597 83,418 1.24 Panama 1,788 82,543 4.28 Belgium 9,944 78,534 8.7 Kuwait 505 77,470 1.22 Romania 3,074 72,208 1.58 Belarus 613 69,589 0.65 United Arab Emirates 364 64,541 0.38 Netherlands 6,167 62,977 3.58 Guatemala 2,389 62,944 1.39 Japan 1,131 57,569 0.09 Poland 1,885 57,279 0.5 Singapore 27 55,838 0.05 Portugal 1,779 54,234 1.73 Honduras 1,583 50,995 1.65 Nigeria 977 49,485 0.05 Bahrain 170 46,662 1.08 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.