FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.03 million, death toll at 774,989

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 18 (Reuters) - More than 22.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,989​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 170,575 5,460,923 5.22 Brazil 108,536 3,359,570 5.18 India 51,797 2,702,743 0.38 Russia 15,872 932,493 1.1 South Africa 11,982 589,886 2.07 Peru 26,481 541,493 8.12 Mexico 57,003 525,733 4.52 Colombia 15,372 479,892 3.1 Chile 10,513 387,501 5.61 Spain 28,670 382,050 6.13 United Kingdom 41,381 350,858 6.23 Iran 19,972 347,835 2.44 Saudi Arabia 3,470 301,323 1.03 Argentina 5,709 299,126 1.28 Pakistan 6,190 289,832 0.29 Bangladesh 3,740 282,344 0.23 France 30,451 255,925 4.55 Italy 35,405 254,636 5.86 Turkey 6,016 251,805 0.73 Germany 9,205 225,920 1.11 Iraq 6,036 184,709 1.57 Philippines 2,687 169,213 0.25 Indonesia 6,277 143,043 0.23 Canada 9,032 122,873 2.44 Qatar 193 115,661 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,415 103,300 0.77 Ecuador 6,083 101,751 3.56 Bolivia 4,123 101,223 3.63 Egypt 5,173 96,590 0.53 Israel 698 95,264 0.79 Ukraine 2,116 94,436 0.47 Dominican Republic 1,489 87,117 1.4 Sweden 5,790 85,219 5.69 Mainland China 4,634 84,871 0.03 Oman 597 83,418 1.24 Panama 1,788 82,543 4.28 Belgium 9,944 78,534 8.7 Kuwait 505 77,470 1.22 Romania 3,074 72,208 1.58 Belarus 617 69,673 0.65 United Arab Emirates 366 64,906 0.38 Netherlands 6,167 63,466 3.58 Guatemala 2,389 62,944 1.39 Japan 1,148 58,489 0.09 Poland 1,896 57,876 0.5 Singapore 27 55,938 0.05 Portugal 1,784 54,448 1.73 Honduras 1,583 50,995 1.65 Nigeria 977 49,485 0.05 Bahrain 173 47,012 1.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.