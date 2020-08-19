Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.22 million, death toll at 780,431

    Aug 19 (Reuters) - More than 22.22 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
780,431​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         171,862        5,503,597       5.26
 Brazil                109,888        3,407,354       5.25
 India                 52,889         2,767,273       0.39
 Russia                15,872         932,493         1.1
 South Africa          12,264         592,144         2.12
 Peru                  26,658         549,321         8.17
 Mexico                57,754         531,239         4.58
 Colombia              15,619         489,122         3.15
 Chile                 10,546         388,837         5.63
 Spain                 28,670         382,050         6.13
 United Kingdom        41,381         350,858         6.23
 Iran                  19,972         347,835         2.44
 Argentina             5,709          305,966         1.28
 Saudi Arabia          3,470          301,323         1.03
 Pakistan              6,201          290,445         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,740          282,344         0.23
 France                30,451         255,925         4.55
 Italy                 35,405         254,636         5.86
 Turkey                6,016          251,805         0.73
 Germany               9,207          226,021         1.11
 Iraq                  6,036          184,709         1.57
 Philippines           2,687          169,213         0.25
 Indonesia             6,277          143,043         0.23
 Canada                9,045          123,155         2.44
 Qatar                 193            115,661         0.69
 Kazakhstan            1,415          103,571         0.77
 Bolivia               4,172          103,019         3.67
 Ecuador               6,105          102,941         3.57
 Egypt                 5,173          96,590          0.53
 Israel                698            95,264          0.79
 Ukraine               2,116          94,436          0.47
 Dominican Republic    1,489          87,117          1.4
 Sweden                5,790          85,219          5.69
 Mainland China        4,634          84,888          0.03
 Oman                  597            83,418          1.24
 Panama                1,809          82,790          4.33
 Belgium               9,944          78,534          8.7
 Kuwait                505            77,470          1.22
 Romania               3,074          72,208          1.58
 Belarus               617            69,673          0.65
 United Arab Emirates  366            64,906          0.38
 Guatemala             2,419          63,847          1.4
 Netherlands           6,167          63,466          3.58
 Japan                 1,148          58,489          0.09
 Poland                1,896          57,876          0.5
 Singapore             27             55,938          0.05
 Portugal              1,784          54,448          1.73
 Honduras              1,593          51,670          1.66
 Nigeria               977            49,485          0.05
 Bahrain               175            47,408          1.12
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
