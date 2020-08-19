FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.27 million, death toll at 781,162

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 19 (Reuters) - More than 22.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 781,162​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 171,862 5,503,729 5.26 Brazil 109,888 3,407,354 5.25 India 52,889 2,767,273 0.39 Russia 15,989 937,321 1.11 South Africa 12,264 592,144 2.12 Peru 26,658 549,321 8.17 Mexico 57,754 531,239 4.58 Colombia 15,619 489,122 3.15 Chile 10,546 388,837 5.63 Spain 28,670 382,050 6.13 United Kingdom 41,397 351,670 6.23 Iran 20,125 350,279 2.46 Argentina 5,881 305,966 1.32 Saudi Arabia 3,470 301,323 1.03 Pakistan 6,201 290,445 0.29 Bangladesh 3,781 285,091 0.23 France 30,468 259,701 4.55 Italy 35,412 255,278 5.86 Turkey 6,016 251,805 0.73 Germany 9,211 227,056 1.11 Iraq 6,036 184,709 1.57 Philippines 2,795 173,774 0.26 Indonesia 6,346 144,945 0.24 Canada 9,045 123,155 2.44 Qatar 193 115,661 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,415 103,571 0.77 Bolivia 4,172 103,019 3.67 Ecuador 6,105 102,941 3.57 Egypt 5,184 96,753 0.53 Ukraine 2,144 96,403 0.48 Israel 698 95,264 0.79 Dominican Republic 1,501 88,127 1.41 Sweden 5,802 85,411 5.7 Mainland China 4,634 84,888 0.03 Oman 597 83,418 1.24 Panama 1,809 82,790 4.33 Belgium 9,959 78,897 8.71 Kuwait 507 78,145 1.23 Romania 3,106 73,617 1.6 Belarus 622 69,801 0.66 United Arab Emirates 366 64,906 0.38 Guatemala 2,467 64,881 1.43 Netherlands 6,167 64,018 3.58 Japan 1,162 59,561 0.09 Poland 1,913 58,611 0.5 Singapore 27 56,031 0.05 Portugal 1,786 54,701 1.74 Honduras 1,593 51,670 1.66 Nigeria 981 49,895 0.05 Bahrain 175 47,408 1.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.