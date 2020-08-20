FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.42 million, death toll at 785,306

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 22.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 785,306​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 172,850 5,539,619 5.29 Brazil 111,100 3,456,652 5.3 India 52,889 2,767,273 0.39 Russia 15,989 937,321 1.11 South Africa 12,423 596,060 2.15 Peru 26,658 549,321 8.17 Mexico 58,461 537,031 4.63 Colombia 15,979 502,178 3.22 Chile 10,578 390,070 5.65 Spain 28,797 388,721 6.15 United Kingdom 41,397 351,670 6.23 Iran 20,125 350,279 2.46 Argentina 6,098 312,659 1.37 Saudi Arabia 3,506 302,686 1.04 Pakistan 6,201 290,445 0.29 Bangladesh 3,781 285,091 0.23 France 30,468 259,701 4.55 Italy 35,412 255,278 5.86 Turkey 6,039 253,108 0.73 Germany 9,211 227,410 1.11 Iraq 6,121 188,802 1.59 Philippines 2,795 173,774 0.26 Indonesia 6,346 144,945 0.24 Canada 9,049 123,510 2.44 Ecuador 6,146 117,475 3.6 Qatar 193 115,956 0.69 Kazakhstan 1,415 103,571 0.77 Bolivia 4,172 103,019 3.67 Israel 781 97,783 0.88 Egypt 5,184 96,753 0.53 Ukraine 2,144 96,403 0.48 Dominican Republic 1,501 88,127 1.41 Sweden 5,802 85,411 5.7 Mainland China 4,634 84,888 0.03 Panama 1,827 83,754 4.37 Oman 603 83,606 1.25 Belgium 9,959 78,897 8.71 Kuwait 507 78,145 1.23 Romania 3,106 73,617 1.6 Belarus 622 69,801 0.66 United Arab Emirates 367 65,341 0.38 Guatemala 2,467 64,881 1.43 Netherlands 6,167 64,018 3.58 Japan 1,162 59,561 0.09 Poland 1,913 58,611 0.5 Singapore 27 56,031 0.05 Portugal 1,786 54,701 1.74 Honduras 1,608 52,296 1.68 Nigeria 981 49,895 0.05 Bahrain 175 47,408 1.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.