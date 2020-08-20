Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.5 million, death toll at 786,622

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 22.5 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
786,622​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         173,178        5,548,086       5.3
 Brazil                111,100        3,456,652       5.3
 India                 53,866         2,836,925       0.4
 Russia                15,989         937,321         1.11
 South Africa          12,423         596,060         2.15
 Peru                  26,658         549,321         8.17
 Mexico                58,461         537,031         4.63
 Colombia              15,979         502,178         3.22
 Chile                 10,578         390,070         5.65
 Spain                 28,797         388,721         6.15
 United Kingdom        41,397         351,670         6.23
 Iran                  20,125         350,279         2.46
 Argentina             6,098          312,659         1.37
 Saudi Arabia          3,506          302,686         1.04
 Pakistan              6,209          290,958         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,781          285,091         0.23
 France                30,468         259,701         4.55
 Italy                 35,412         255,278         5.86
 Turkey                6,039          253,108         0.73
 Germany               9,211          227,410         1.11
 Iraq                  6,121          188,802         1.59
 Philippines           2,795          173,774         0.26
 Indonesia             6,346          144,945         0.24
 Canada                9,049          123,510         2.44
 Ecuador               6,146          117,475         3.6
 Qatar                 193            115,956         0.69
 Kazakhstan            1,415          103,815         0.77
 Bolivia               4,172          103,019         3.67
 Israel                781            97,783          0.88
 Egypt                 5,184          96,753          0.53
 Ukraine               2,144          96,403          0.48
 Dominican Republic    1,501          88,127          1.41
 Sweden                5,802          85,411          5.7
 Mainland China        4,634          84,895          0.03
 Panama                1,827          83,754          4.37
 Oman                  603            83,606          1.25
 Belgium               9,959          78,897          8.71
 Kuwait                507            78,145          1.23
 Romania               3,106          73,617          1.6
 Belarus               622            69,801          0.66
 United Arab Emirates  367            65,341          0.38
 Guatemala             2,467          64,881          1.43
 Netherlands           6,167          64,018          3.58
 Japan                 1,162          59,561          0.09
 Poland                1,913          58,611          0.5
 Singapore             27             56,031          0.05
 Portugal              1,786          54,701          1.74
 Honduras              1,608          52,296          1.68
 Nigeria               981            49,895          0.05
 Bahrain               175            47,408          1.12
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below