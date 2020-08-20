Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.55 million, death toll at 787,681

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 22.55 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
787,681​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         173,178        5,548,086       5.3
 Brazil                111,100        3,456,652       5.3
 India                 53,866         2,836,925       0.4
 Russia                16,099         942,106         1.11
 South Africa          12,423         596,060         2.15
 Peru                  26,834         558,420         8.22
 Mexico                58,461         537,031         4.63
 Colombia              15,979         502,178         3.22
 Chile                 10,578         390,070         5.65
 Spain                 28,797         388,721         6.15
 Iran                  20,264         352,558         2.48
 United Kingdom        41,397         351,670         6.23
 Argentina             6,098          312,659         1.37
 Saudi Arabia          3,506          302,686         1.04
 Pakistan              6,209          290,958         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,822          287,959         0.24
 France                30,468         259,701         4.55
 Italy                 35,412         255,278         5.86
 Turkey                6,039          253,108         0.73
 Germany               9,213          227,567         1.11
 Iraq                  6,208          192,797         1.62
 Philippines           2,883          178,022         0.27
 Indonesia             6,418          147,211         0.24
 Canada                9,049          123,510         2.44
 Ecuador               6,146          117,475         3.6
 Qatar                 193            116,224         0.69
 Bolivia               4,233          105,050         3.73
 Kazakhstan            1,415          103,815         0.77
 Ukraine               2,184          98,537          0.49
 Israel                781            97,783          0.88
 Egypt                 5,197          96,914          0.53
 Dominican Republic    1,505          89,010          1.42
 Sweden                5,805          85,810          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,895          0.03
 Oman                  609            83,769          1.26
 Panama                1,827          83,754          4.37
 Belgium               9,969          79,479          8.72
 Kuwait                509            78,767          1.23
 Romania               3,154          74,963          1.62
 Belarus               622            69,801          0.66
 United Arab Emirates  367            65,341          0.38
 Guatemala             2,467          64,881          1.43
 Netherlands           6,167          64,018          3.58
 Japan                 1,173          60,745          0.09
 Poland                1,925          59,378          0.51
 Singapore             27             56,099          0.05
 Portugal              1,788          54,992          1.74
 Honduras              1,608          52,296          1.68
 Nigeria               985            50,488          0.05
 Bahrain               175            47,408          1.12
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:30 GMT.
