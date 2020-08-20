FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.56 million, death toll at 787,814

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 22.56 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 787,814​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 173,178 5,548,086 5.3 Brazil 111,100 3,456,652 5.3 India 53,866 2,836,925 0.4 Russia 16,099 942,106 1.11 South Africa 12,423 596,060 2.15 Peru 26,834 558,420 8.22 Mexico 58,461 537,031 4.63 Colombia 15,979 502,178 3.22 Spain 28,813 395,760 6.16 Chile 10,671 391,883 5.7 Iran 20,264 352,558 2.48 United Kingdom 41,397 351,670 6.23 Argentina 6,098 312,659 1.37 Saudi Arabia 3,506 302,686 1.04 Pakistan 6,209 290,958 0.29 Bangladesh 3,822 287,959 0.24 France 30,468 259,701 4.55 Italy 35,412 255,278 5.86 Turkey 6,039 253,108 0.73 Germany 9,213 227,567 1.11 Iraq 6,208 192,797 1.62 Philippines 2,883 178,022 0.27 Indonesia 6,418 147,211 0.24 Canada 9,049 123,510 2.44 Ecuador 6,146 117,475 3.6 Qatar 193 116,224 0.69 Bolivia 4,233 105,050 3.73 Kazakhstan 1,415 103,815 0.77 Ukraine 2,184 98,537 0.49 Israel 781 97,783 0.88 Egypt 5,197 96,914 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,505 89,010 1.42 Sweden 5,805 85,810 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,895 0.03 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Panama 1,827 83,754 4.37 Belgium 9,969 79,479 8.72 Kuwait 509 78,767 1.23 Romania 3,154 74,963 1.62 Belarus 622 69,801 0.66 United Arab Emirates 367 65,341 0.38 Guatemala 2,467 64,881 1.43 Netherlands 6,167 64,547 3.58 Japan 1,173 60,745 0.09 Poland 1,925 59,378 0.51 Singapore 27 56,099 0.05 Portugal 1,788 54,992 1.74 Honduras 1,608 52,296 1.68 Nigeria 985 50,488 0.05 Bahrain 175 47,408 1.12 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.