FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.78 million, death toll at 792,837

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 21 (Reuters) - More than 22.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 174,254 5,591,513 5.33 Brazil 112,304 3,501,975 5.36 India 54,849 2,905,823 0.41 Russia 16,099 942,106 1.11 South Africa 12,618 599,940 2.18 Peru 27,034 562,977 8.29 Mexico 59,086 543,806 4.68 Colombia 16,183 513,719 3.26 Spain 28,813 395,760 6.16 Chile 10,671 391,883 5.7 United Kingdom 41,403 352,852 6.23 Iran 20,264 352,558 2.48 Argentina 6,209 320,884 1.4 Saudi Arabia 3,548 303,973 1.05 Pakistan 6,219 291,588 0.29 Bangladesh 3,822 287,959 0.24 France 30,480 264,472 4.55 Italy 35,418 256,118 5.86 Turkey 6,058 254,520 0.74 Germany 9,222 228,881 1.11 Iraq 6,208 192,797 1.62 Philippines 2,883 178,022 0.27 Indonesia 6,418 147,211 0.24 Canada 9,054 123,873 2.44 Ecuador 6,200 118,508 3.63 Qatar 193 116,224 0.69 Bolivia 4,305 106,065 3.79 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,071 0.77 Israel 789 98,550 0.89 Ukraine 2,184 98,537 0.49 Egypt 5,212 97,025 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,505 89,010 1.42 Sweden 5,805 85,810 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,917 0.03 Panama 1,844 83,855 4.41 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Belgium 9,969 79,479 8.72 Kuwait 509 78,767 1.23 Romania 3,154 74,963 1.62 Belarus 627 69,950 0.66 Guatemala 2,506 65,983 1.45 United Arab Emirates 369 65,802 0.38 Netherlands 6,167 64,547 3.58 Japan 1,173 60,745 0.09 Poland 1,925 59,378 0.51 Singapore 27 56,099 0.05 Portugal 1,788 54,992 1.74 Honduras 1,619 52,819 1.69 Nigeria 992 50,964 0.05 Bahrain 179 48,130 1.14 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.