March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.78 million, death toll at 792,837

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 21 (Reuters) - More than 22.78 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
792,837​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         174,254        5,591,513       5.33
 Brazil                112,304        3,501,975       5.36
 India                 54,849         2,905,823       0.41
 Russia                16,099         942,106         1.11
 South Africa          12,618         599,940         2.18
 Peru                  27,034         562,977         8.29
 Mexico                59,086         543,806         4.68
 Colombia              16,183         513,719         3.26
 Spain                 28,813         395,760         6.16
 Chile                 10,671         391,883         5.7
 United Kingdom        41,403         352,852         6.23
 Iran                  20,264         352,558         2.48
 Argentina             6,209          320,884         1.4
 Saudi Arabia          3,548          303,973         1.05
 Pakistan              6,219          291,588         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,822          287,959         0.24
 France                30,480         264,472         4.55
 Italy                 35,418         256,118         5.86
 Turkey                6,058          254,520         0.74
 Germany               9,222          228,881         1.11
 Iraq                  6,208          192,797         1.62
 Philippines           2,883          178,022         0.27
 Indonesia             6,418          147,211         0.24
 Canada                9,054          123,873         2.44
 Ecuador               6,200          118,508         3.63
 Qatar                 193            116,224         0.69
 Bolivia               4,305          106,065         3.79
 Kazakhstan            1,415          104,071         0.77
 Israel                789            98,550          0.89
 Ukraine               2,184          98,537          0.49
 Egypt                 5,212          97,025          0.53
 Dominican Republic    1,505          89,010          1.42
 Sweden                5,805          85,810          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,917          0.03
 Panama                1,844          83,855          4.41
 Oman                  609            83,769          1.26
 Belgium               9,969          79,479          8.72
 Kuwait                509            78,767          1.23
 Romania               3,154          74,963          1.62
 Belarus               627            69,950          0.66
 Guatemala             2,506          65,983          1.45
 United Arab Emirates  369            65,802          0.38
 Netherlands           6,167          64,547          3.58
 Japan                 1,173          60,745          0.09
 Poland                1,925          59,378          0.51
 Singapore             27             56,099          0.05
 Portugal              1,788          54,992          1.74
 Honduras              1,619          52,819          1.69
 Nigeria               992            50,964          0.05
 Bahrain               179            48,130          1.14
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
