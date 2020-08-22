Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.04 million, death toll at 798,558

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - More than 23.04 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 798,558​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         175,397        5,640,749       5.37
 Brazil                113,358        3,532,330       5.41
 India                 55,794         2,975,701       0.41
 Russia                16,189         946,976         1.12
 South Africa          12,618         599,940         2.18
 Peru                  27,245         576,067         8.35
 Mexico                59,610         549,734         4.72
 Colombia              16,568         522,138         3.34
 Spain                 28,838         403,908         6.16
 Chile                 10,723         393,803         5.73
 Iran                  20,376         354,764         2.49
 United Kingdom        41,405         353,885         6.23
 Argentina             6,373          329,043         1.43
 Saudi Arabia          3,580          305,186         1.06
 Pakistan              6,231          292,174         0.29
 Bangladesh            3,861          290,360         0.24
 France                30,503         269,244         4.55
 Italy                 35,427         257,065         5.86
 Turkey                6,080          255,723         0.74
 Germany               9,231          230,502         1.11
 Iraq                  6,283          197,085         1.63
 Philippines           2,940          182,365         0.28
 Indonesia             6,500          149,408         0.24
 Canada                9,064          124,372         2.45
 Ecuador               6,200          118,508         3.63
 Qatar                 193            116,481         0.69
 Bolivia               4,366          107,435         3.85
 Kazakhstan            1,415          104,313         0.77
 Israel                809            100,716         0.91
 Ukraine               2,207          100,643         0.49
 Egypt                 5,212          97,025          0.53
 Dominican Republic    1,533          89,867          1.44
 Sweden                5,810          86,068          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,939          0.03
 Panama                1,859          84,392          4.45
 Oman                  609            83,769          1.26
 Belgium               9,976          80,178          8.73
 Kuwait                511            79,269          1.24
 Romania               3,196          76,355          1.64
 Belarus               632            70,111          0.67
 Guatemala             2,532          66,941          1.47
 United Arab Emirates  370            66,193          0.38
 Netherlands           6,167          65,082          3.58
 Japan                 1,188          61,778          0.09
 Poland                1,938          60,281          0.51
 Singapore             27             56,216          0.05
 Portugal              1,792          55,211          1.74
 Honduras              1,632          53,381          1.7
 Nigeria               992            50,964          0.05
 Morocco               817            49,247          0.23
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
