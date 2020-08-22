FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.06 million, death toll at 798,997

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - More than 23.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 798,997​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 175,397 5,640,749 5.37 Brazil 113,358 3,532,330 5.41 India 55,794 2,975,701 0.41 Russia 16,189 946,976 1.12 South Africa 12,843 603,338 2.22 Peru 27,245 571,985 8.35 Mexico 59,610 549,734 4.72 Colombia 16,568 522,138 3.34 Spain 28,838 403,908 6.16 Chile 10,723 393,803 5.73 Iran 20,376 354,764 2.49 United Kingdom 41,405 353,885 6.23 Argentina 6,373 329,043 1.43 Saudi Arabia 3,619 306,370 1.07 Bangladesh 3,907 292,625 0.24 Pakistan 6,231 292,174 0.29 France 30,503 269,244 4.55 Italy 35,427 257,065 5.86 Turkey 6,080 255,723 0.74 Germany 9,231 230,502 1.11 Iraq 6,283 197,085 1.63 Philippines 2,966 187,249 0.28 Indonesia 6,500 149,408 0.24 Canada 9,064 124,372 2.45 Ecuador 6,248 119,481 3.66 Qatar 193 116,765 0.69 Bolivia 4,366 107,435 3.85 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,313 0.77 Israel 809 100,716 0.91 Ukraine 2,207 100,643 0.49 Egypt 5,212 97,025 0.53 Dominican Republic 1,533 89,867 1.44 Sweden 5,810 86,068 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,939 0.03 Panama 1,859 84,392 4.45 Oman 609 83,769 1.26 Belgium 9,976 80,178 8.73 Kuwait 513 79,957 1.24 Romania 3,196 76,355 1.64 Belarus 632 70,111 0.67 Guatemala 2,532 66,941 1.47 United Arab Emirates 372 66,617 0.39 Netherlands 6,167 65,082 3.58 Japan 1,194 62,758 0.09 Poland 1,938 60,281 0.51 Singapore 27 56,266 0.05 Portugal 1,792 55,211 1.74 Honduras 1,632 53,381 1.7 Nigeria 992 50,964 0.05 Morocco 817 49,247 0.23 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)