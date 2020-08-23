Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.31 million, death toll at 805,075

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 23 (Reuters) - More than 23.31 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
805,075​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         176,355        5,685,990       5.4
 Brazil                114,250        3,582,362       5.45
 India                 56,706         3,044,940       0.42
 Russia                16,310         951,897         1.13
 South Africa          12,987         607,045         2.25
 Peru                  27,453         585,236         8.41
 Mexico                60,254         556,216         4.77
 Colombia              16,968         533,103         3.42
 Spain                 28,838         407,879         6.16
 Chile                 10,792         395,729         5.76
 Iran                  20,502         356,792         2.51
 United Kingdom        41,405         353,885         6.23
 Argentina             6,848          336,802         1.54
 Saudi Arabia          3,619          306,370         1.07
 Bangladesh            3,941          294,598         0.24
 Pakistan              6,235          292,765         0.29
 France                30,503         269,244         4.55
 Italy                 35,430         258,136         5.86
 Turkey                6,080          255,723         0.74
 Germany               9,331          230,502         1.13
 Iraq                  6,283          197,085         1.63
 Philippines           2,998          189,601         0.28
 Indonesia             6,594          151,498         0.25
 Canada                9,071          124,629         2.45
 Ecuador               6,277          120,089         3.67
 Qatar                 193            116,765         0.69
 Bolivia               4,442          108,427         3.91
 Kazakhstan            1,415          104,543         0.77
 Ukraine               2,244          102,971         0.5
 Israel                819            100,716         0.92
 Egypt                 5,243          97,237          0.53
 Dominican Republic    1,567          91,161          1.47
 Panama                1,878          86,907          4.5
 Sweden                5,810          86,068          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,951          0.03
 Oman                  609            83,769          1.26
 Belgium               9,985          80,894          8.73
 Kuwait                513            79,957          1.24
 Romania               3,233          77,544          1.66
 Belarus               637            70,285          0.67
 Guatemala             2,580          67,856          1.5
 United Arab Emirates  372            66,617          0.39
 Netherlands           6,200          65,590          3.6
 Japan                 1,203          63,503          0.1
 Poland                1,951          61,181          0.51
 Singapore             27             56,266          0.05
 Portugal              1,794          55,452          1.74
 Honduras              1,643          53,983          1.71
 Nigeria               997            51,905          0.05
 Morocco               817            49,247          0.23
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
