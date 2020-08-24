Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.5 million, death toll at 808,476

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 24 (Reuters) - More than 23.5 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
808,476​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         176,814        5,718,724       5.41
 Brazil                114,744        3,605,783       5.48
 India                 57,542         3,106,348       0.43
 Russia                16,383         956,749         1.13
 South Africa          13,059         609,773         2.26
 Peru                  27,663         594,326         8.48
 Mexico                60,480         560,164         4.79
 Colombia              17,316         541,147         3.49
 Spain                 28,838         407,879         6.16
 Chile                 10,852         397,671         5.79
 Iran                  20,502         356,792         2.51
 United Kingdom        41,429         356,214         6.23
 Argentina             6,985          342,154         1.57
 Saudi Arabia          3,619          307,479         1.07
 Bangladesh            3,941          294,598         0.24
 Pakistan              6,244          293,261         0.29
 France                30,503         269,244         4.55
 Italy                 35,437         259,345         5.86
 Turkey                6,121          258,249         0.74
 Germany               9,269          232,864         1.12
 Iraq                  6,283          197,085         1.63
 Philippines           2,998          189,601         0.28
 Indonesia             6,594          151,498         0.25
 Canada                9,073          124,896         2.45
 Ecuador               6,310          120,769         3.69
 Qatar                 193            116,765         0.69
 Bolivia               4,509          109,149         3.97
 Ukraine               2,271          104,958         0.51
 Kazakhstan            1,415          104,718         0.77
 Israel                819            100,716         0.92
 Egypt                 5,243          97,237          0.53
 Dominican Republic    1,567          91,161          1.47
 Panama                1,892          88,327          4.53
 Sweden                5,810          86,068          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,967          0.03
 Oman                  609            83,769          1.26
 Belgium               9,988          81,468          8.74
 Kuwait                513            79,957          1.24
 Romania               3,272          78,505          1.68
 Belarus               642            70,468          0.68
 Guatemala             2,594          68,188          1.5
 United Arab Emirates  375            67,007          0.39
 Netherlands           6,200          66,554          3.6
 Japan                 1,203          63,503          0.1
 Poland                1,955          61,762          0.51
 Singapore             27             56,353          0.05
 Portugal              1,796          55,597          1.75
 Honduras              1,654          54,511          1.73
 Morocco               888            52,349          0.25
 Nigeria               997            51,905          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
