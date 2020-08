FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.72 million, death toll at 812,961

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 25 (Reuters) - More than 23.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 812,961​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 177,296 5,756,661 5.43 Brazil 115,309 3,622,861 5.5 India 58,390 3,167,323 0.43 Russia 16,448 961,493 1.14 South Africa 13,159 611,450 2.28 Peru 27,813 600,438 8.52 Mexico 60,800 563,705 4.82 Colombia 17,612 551,696 3.55 Spain 28,872 409,939 6.17 Chile 10,916 399,568 5.83 Iran 20,776 361,150 2.54 United Kingdom 41,433 357,067 6.23 Argentina 7,366 350,867 1.66 Saudi Arabia 3,661 308,654 1.09 Bangladesh 3,983 297,083 0.25 Pakistan 6,255 293,711 0.29 France 30,528 279,698 4.56 Italy 35,441 260,298 5.87 Turkey 6,139 259,692 0.75 Germany 9,240 233,711 1.11 Iraq 6,519 207,985 1.7 Philippines 3,010 194,252 0.28 Indonesia 6,759 155,412 0.25 Canada 9,083 125,647 2.45 Qatar 194 117,266 0.7 Bolivia 4,578 110,148 4.03 Ecuador 6,322 108,289 3.7 Ukraine 2,293 106,757 0.51 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,902 0.77 Israel 839 103,274 0.94 Egypt 5,280 97,478 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,573 91,608 1.48 Panama 1,906 88,912 4.56 Sweden 5,813 86,721 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,981 0.03 Oman 637 84,509 1.32 Belgium 9,992 81,936 8.74 Kuwait 518 80,960 1.25 Romania 3,309 79,330 1.7 Belarus 646 70,645 0.68 Guatemala 2,611 68,533 1.51 United Arab Emirates 376 67,282 0.39 Netherlands 6,200 67,128 3.6 Japan 1,216 63,996 0.1 Poland 1,960 62,310 0.52 Singapore 27 56,404 0.05 Portugal 1,801 55,720 1.75 Honduras 1,683 55,479 1.76 Morocco 920 53,252 0.26 Nigeria 1,004 52,548 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.