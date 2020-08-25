Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.72 million, death toll at 812,961

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - More than 23.72 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
812,961​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         177,296        5,756,661       5.43
 Brazil                115,309        3,622,861       5.5
 India                 58,390         3,167,323       0.43
 Russia                16,448         961,493         1.14
 South Africa          13,159         611,450         2.28
 Peru                  27,813         600,438         8.52
 Mexico                60,800         563,705         4.82
 Colombia              17,612         551,696         3.55
 Spain                 28,872         409,939         6.17
 Chile                 10,916         399,568         5.83
 Iran                  20,776         361,150         2.54
 United Kingdom        41,433         357,067         6.23
 Argentina             7,366          350,867         1.66
 Saudi Arabia          3,661          308,654         1.09
 Bangladesh            3,983          297,083         0.25
 Pakistan              6,255          293,711         0.29
 France                30,528         279,698         4.56
 Italy                 35,441         260,298         5.87
 Turkey                6,139          259,692         0.75
 Germany               9,240          233,711         1.11
 Iraq                  6,519          207,985         1.7
 Philippines           3,010          194,252         0.28
 Indonesia             6,759          155,412         0.25
 Canada                9,083          125,647         2.45
 Qatar                 194            117,266         0.7
 Bolivia               4,578          110,148         4.03
 Ecuador               6,322          108,289         3.7
 Ukraine               2,293          106,757         0.51
 Kazakhstan            1,415          104,902         0.77
 Israel                839            103,274         0.94
 Egypt                 5,280          97,478          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,573          91,608          1.48
 Panama                1,906          88,912          4.56
 Sweden                5,813          86,721          5.71
 Mainland China        4,634          84,981          0.03
 Oman                  637            84,509          1.32
 Belgium               9,992          81,936          8.74
 Kuwait                518            80,960          1.25
 Romania               3,309          79,330          1.7
 Belarus               646            70,645          0.68
 Guatemala             2,611          68,533          1.51
 United Arab Emirates  376            67,282          0.39
 Netherlands           6,200          67,128          3.6
 Japan                 1,216          63,996          0.1
 Poland                1,960          62,310          0.52
 Singapore             27             56,404          0.05
 Portugal              1,801          55,720          1.75
 Honduras              1,683          55,479          1.76
 Morocco               920            53,252          0.26
 Nigeria               1,004          52,548          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below