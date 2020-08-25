FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.77 million, death toll at 814,072

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 25 (Reuters) - More than 23.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 814,072​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 177,302 5,757,461 5.43 Brazil 115,309 3,622,861 5.5 India 58,390 3,167,323 0.43 Russia 16,568 966,189 1.15 South Africa 13,159 611,450 2.28 Peru 27,813 600,438 8.52 Mexico 60,800 563,705 4.82 Colombia 17,612 551,696 3.55 Spain 28,924 412,354 6.18 Chile 10,958 400,974 5.85 Iran 20,901 363,363 2.56 United Kingdom 41,449 358,251 6.24 Argentina 7,366 350,867 1.66 Saudi Arabia 3,722 309,768 1.1 Bangladesh 4,028 299,628 0.25 Pakistan 6,255 293,711 0.29 France 30,550 283,002 4.56 Turkey 6,163 261,194 0.75 Italy 35,445 261,174 5.87 Germany 9,246 234,988 1.12 Iraq 6,596 211,987 1.72 Philippines 3,038 197,164 0.28 Indonesia 6,759 155,412 0.25 Canada 9,083 125,647 2.45 Qatar 194 117,498 0.7 Bolivia 4,578 110,148 4.03 Ecuador 6,368 109,030 3.73 Ukraine 2,318 108,415 0.52 Israel 856 105,252 0.96 Kazakhstan 1,415 104,902 0.77 Egypt 5,280 97,478 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,585 92,217 1.49 Panama 1,906 88,912 4.56 Sweden 5,814 86,891 5.71 Mainland China 4,634 84,981 0.03 Oman 642 84,652 1.33 Belgium 9,996 82,092 8.74 Kuwait 519 81,573 1.25 Romania 3,367 80,390 1.73 Belarus 652 70,727 0.69 Guatemala 2,630 69,651 1.52 United Arab Emirates 377 67,621 0.39 Netherlands 6,232 67,543 3.62 Japan 1,230 64,714 0.1 Poland 1,977 63,073 0.52 Singapore 27 56,435 0.05 Portugal 1,805 55,912 1.76 Honduras 1,683 55,479 1.76 Morocco 955 54,528 0.27 Nigeria 1,004 52,548 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.