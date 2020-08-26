FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.98 million, death toll at 819,684

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 26 (Reuters) - More than 23.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 819,684​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 178,526 5,796,155 5.46 Brazil 116,580 3,669,995 5.57 India 59,449 3,234,474 0.44 Russia 16,683 970,865 1.15 South Africa 13,308 613,017 2.3 Peru 28,001 607,382 8.58 Mexico 61,450 568,621 4.87 Colombia 17,889 562,128 3.6 Spain 28,924 412,354 6.18 Chile 10,958 400,974 5.85 Iran 21,020 365,606 2.57 Argentina 7,563 359,638 1.7 United Kingdom 41,449 358,251 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,722 309,768 1.1 Bangladesh 4,028 299,628 0.25 Pakistan 6,267 294,193 0.3 France 30,550 283,002 4.56 Turkey 6,163 261,194 0.75 Italy 35,445 261,174 5.87 Germany 9,246 234,988 1.12 Iraq 6,596 211,987 1.72 Philippines 3,038 197,164 0.28 Indonesia 6,759 155,412 0.25 Canada 9,090 125,969 2.45 Qatar 194 117,498 0.7 Bolivia 4,664 110,999 4.11 Ukraine 2,354 110,085 0.53 Ecuador 6,368 109,030 3.73 Israel 859 107,078 0.97 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,075 0.83 Egypt 5,298 97,619 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,585 92,217 1.49 Panama 1,919 89,808 4.59 Sweden 5,817 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 84,996 0.03 Oman 646 84,818 1.34 Belgium 9,878 82,447 8.64 Romania 3,421 81,646 1.76 Kuwait 519 81,573 1.25 Belarus 652 70,727 0.69 Guatemala 2,630 69,651 1.52 United Arab Emirates 377 67,621 0.39 Netherlands 6,232 67,543 3.62 Japan 1,230 64,714 0.1 Poland 1,994 63,802 0.53 Singapore 27 56,435 0.05 Portugal 1,805 55,912 1.76 Honduras 1,703 55,877 1.78 Morocco 955 54,528 0.27 Nigeria 1,007 52,800 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.