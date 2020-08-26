Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.98 million, death toll at 819,684

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - More than 23.98 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
819,684​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         178,526        5,796,155       5.46
 Brazil                116,580        3,669,995       5.57
 India                 59,449         3,234,474       0.44
 Russia                16,683         970,865         1.15
 South Africa          13,308         613,017         2.3
 Peru                  28,001         607,382         8.58
 Mexico                61,450         568,621         4.87
 Colombia              17,889         562,128         3.6
 Spain                 28,924         412,354         6.18
 Chile                 10,958         400,974         5.85
 Iran                  21,020         365,606         2.57
 Argentina             7,563          359,638         1.7
 United Kingdom        41,449         358,251         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,722          309,768         1.1
 Bangladesh            4,028          299,628         0.25
 Pakistan              6,267          294,193         0.3
 France                30,550         283,002         4.56
 Turkey                6,163          261,194         0.75
 Italy                 35,445         261,174         5.87
 Germany               9,246          234,988         1.12
 Iraq                  6,596          211,987         1.72
 Philippines           3,038          197,164         0.28
 Indonesia             6,759          155,412         0.25
 Canada                9,090          125,969         2.45
 Qatar                 194            117,498         0.7
 Bolivia               4,664          110,999         4.11
 Ukraine               2,354          110,085         0.53
 Ecuador               6,368          109,030         3.73
 Israel                859            107,078         0.97
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,075         0.83
 Egypt                 5,298          97,619          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,585          92,217          1.49
 Panama                1,919          89,808          4.59
 Sweden                5,817          87,072          5.72
 Mainland China        4,634          84,996          0.03
 Oman                  646            84,818          1.34
 Belgium               9,878          82,447          8.64
 Romania               3,421          81,646          1.76
 Kuwait                519            81,573          1.25
 Belarus               652            70,727          0.69
 Guatemala             2,630          69,651          1.52
 United Arab Emirates  377            67,621          0.39
 Netherlands           6,232          67,543          3.62
 Japan                 1,230          64,714          0.1
 Poland                1,994          63,802          0.53
 Singapore             27             56,435          0.05
 Portugal              1,805          55,912          1.76
 Honduras              1,703          55,877          1.78
 Morocco               955            54,528          0.27
 Nigeria               1,007          52,800          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.
