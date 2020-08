FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.06 million, death toll at 820,759

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 26 (Reuters) - More than 24.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 820,759​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 178,526 5,796,155 5.46 Brazil 116,580 3,669,995 5.57 India 59,449 3,234,474 0.44 Russia 16,683 970,865 1.15 South Africa 13,502 615,701 2.34 Peru 28,001 607,382 8.58 Mexico 61,450 568,621 4.87 Colombia 17,889 562,128 3.6 Spain 28,971 437,703 6.19 Chile 10,990 402,345 5.87 Iran 21,020 365,606 2.57 Argentina 7,563 359,638 1.7 United Kingdom 41,449 358,251 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,755 310,836 1.11 Bangladesh 4,082 302,147 0.25 Pakistan 6,267 294,193 0.3 France 30,550 287,946 4.56 Italy 35,458 262,540 5.87 Turkey 6,183 262,507 0.75 Germany 9,249 236,607 1.12 Iraq 6,668 215,784 1.73 Philippines 3,137 202,361 0.29 Indonesia 6,944 160,165 0.26 Canada 9,090 125,969 2.45 Qatar 194 117,742 0.7 Bolivia 4,664 110,999 4.11 Ecuador 6,410 110,549 3.75 Ukraine 2,354 110,085 0.53 Israel 859 107,078 0.97 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,075 0.83 Egypt 5,298 97,619 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,613 92,557 1.52 Panama 1,919 89,808 4.59 Sweden 5,817 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 84,996 0.03 Oman 646 84,818 1.34 Belgium 9,878 82,447 8.64 Kuwait 521 82,271 1.26 Romania 3,421 81,646 1.76 Belarus 657 70,974 0.69 Guatemala 2,662 70,714 1.54 Netherlands 6,232 68,114 3.62 United Arab Emirates 378 68,020 0.39 Japan 1,243 65,616 0.1 Poland 1,994 63,802 0.53 Singapore 27 56,495 0.05 Portugal 1,807 56,274 1.76 Honduras 1,703 55,877 1.78 Morocco 984 55,864 0.27 Nigeria 1,007 52,800 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.