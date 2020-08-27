FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.26 million, death toll at 825,582

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 24.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 825,582​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 179,725 5,839,685 5.5 Brazil 117,666 3,717,156 5.62 India 60,472 3,310,234 0.45 Russia 16,683 970,865 1.15 South Africa 13,502 615,701 2.34 Peru 28,124 613,378 8.62 Mexico 62,076 573,888 4.92 Colombia 18,184 572,270 3.66 Spain 28,971 437,703 6.19 Chile 10,990 402,345 5.87 Argentina 7,839 370,188 1.76 Iran 21,020 365,606 2.57 United Kingdom 41,449 358,251 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,755 310,836 1.11 Bangladesh 4,082 302,147 0.25 Pakistan 6,274 294,638 0.3 France 30,550 287,946 4.56 Italy 35,458 262,540 5.87 Turkey 6,183 262,507 0.75 Germany 9,249 236,607 1.12 Iraq 6,668 215,784 1.73 Philippines 3,137 202,361 0.29 Indonesia 6,944 160,165 0.26 Canada 9,094 126,417 2.45 Qatar 194 117,742 0.7 Bolivia 4,726 112,094 4.16 Ecuador 6,410 110,549 3.75 Ukraine 2,354 110,085 0.53 Israel 859 107,078 0.97 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,243 0.83 Egypt 5,317 97,825 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,613 92,557 1.52 Panama 1,932 89,433 4.63 Sweden 5,817 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 85,004 0.03 Oman 646 84,818 1.34 Belgium 9,878 82,447 8.64 Kuwait 521 82,271 1.26 Romania 3,421 81,646 1.76 Belarus 657 70,974 0.69 Guatemala 2,662 70,714 1.54 Netherlands 6,232 68,114 3.62 United Arab Emirates 378 68,020 0.39 Japan 1,243 65,616 0.1 Poland 1,994 63,802 0.53 Honduras 1,747 56,649 1.82 Singapore 27 56,495 0.05 Portugal 1,807 56,274 1.76 Morocco 984 55,864 0.27 Nigeria 1,010 53,021 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.