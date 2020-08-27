Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.28 million, death toll at 825,861

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 24.28 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
825,861​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         179,725        5,839,682       5.5
 Brazil                117,666        3,717,156       5.62
 India                 60,472         3,310,234       0.45
 Russia                16,683         970,865         1.15
 South Africa          13,502         615,701         2.34
 Peru                  28,124         613,378         8.62
 Mexico                62,076         573,888         4.92
 Colombia              18,184         572,270         3.66
 Spain                 28,971         437,703         6.19
 Chile                 10,990         402,345         5.87
 Argentina             7,839          370,188         1.76
 Iran                  21,137         367,796         2.58
 United Kingdom        41,465         359,299         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,785          311,855         1.12
 Bangladesh            4,082          302,147         0.25
 Pakistan              6,274          294,638         0.3
 France                30,551         287,946         4.56
 Italy                 35,458         262,540         5.87
 Turkey                6,183          262,507         0.75
 Germany               9,255          238,180         1.12
 Iraq                  6,668          215,784         1.73
 Philippines           3,137          202,361         0.29
 Indonesia             6,944          160,165         0.26
 Canada                9,094          126,417         2.45
 Qatar                 195            117,988         0.7
 Bolivia               4,726          112,094         4.16
 Ecuador               6,410          110,549         3.75
 Ukraine               2,354          110,085         0.53
 Israel                877            109,039         0.99
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,243         0.83
 Egypt                 5,317          97,825          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,613          92,557          1.52
 Panama                1,932          89,433          4.63
 Sweden                5,817          87,072          5.72
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Mainland China        4,634          85,004          0.03
 Romania               3,459          83,150          1.78
 Belgium               9,879          83,030          8.64
 Kuwait                522            82,945          1.26
 Belarus               662            71,165          0.7
 Guatemala             2,662          70,714          1.54
 United Arab Emirates  378            68,511          0.39
 Netherlands           6,232          68,114          3.62
 Japan                 1,243          65,616          0.1
 Poland                1,994          63,802          0.53
 Honduras              1,747          56,649          1.82
 Singapore             27             56,495          0.05
 Portugal              1,807          56,274          1.76
 Morocco               984            55,864          0.27
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
