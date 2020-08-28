Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.4 million, death toll at 828,455

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 24.4 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
828,455​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         179,725        5,839,682       5.5
 Brazil                118,649        3,761,391       5.66
 India                 60,472         3,310,234       0.45
 Russia                16,804         975,576         1.16
 South Africa          13,628         618,286         2.36
 Peru                  28,124         613,378         8.62
 Colombia              18,468         582,022         3.72
 Mexico                62,076         573,888         4.92
 Spain                 28,996         447,361         6.2
 Chile                 11,072         404,084         5.91
 Argentina             8,050          380,292         1.81
 Iran                  21,137         367,796         2.58
 United Kingdom        41,477         360,821         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,785          311,855         1.12
 Bangladesh            4,082          302,147         0.25
 Pakistan              6,274          294,638         0.3
 France                30,576         294,057         4.57
 Turkey                6,209          263,998         0.75
 Italy                 35,463         263,949         5.87
 Germany               9,255          238,180         1.12
 Iraq                  6,740          219,435         1.75
 Philippines           3,234          205,581         0.3
 Indonesia             7,064          162,884         0.26
 Canada                9,094          126,417         2.45
 Qatar                 195            117,988         0.7
 Bolivia               4,726          112,094         4.16
 Ukraine               2,403          112,059         0.54
 Ecuador               6,471          111,219         3.79
 Israel                877            109,039         0.99
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,243         0.83
 Egypt                 5,317          97,825          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,630          92,964          1.53
 Panama                1,948          90,333          4.66
 Sweden                5,820          87,072          5.72
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Mainland China        4,634          85,004          0.03
 Romania               3,459          83,150          1.78
 Belgium               9,879          83,030          8.64
 Kuwait                522            82,945          1.26
 Guatemala             2,685          71,856          1.56
 Belarus               662            71,165          0.7
 Netherlands           6,232          68,624          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  378            68,511          0.39
 Japan                 1,254          66,481          0.1
 Poland                2,010          64,689          0.53
 Morocco               1,011          57,085          0.28
 Portugal              1,809          56,671          1.76
 Honduras              1,747          56,649          1.82
 Singapore             27             56,572          0.05
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
