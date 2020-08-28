FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.55 million, death toll at 831,912

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 24.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 831,912​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 180,859 5,885,178 5.54 Brazil 118,649 3,761,391 5.66 India 61,529 3,387,500 0.45 Russia 16,914 980,405 1.17 Peru 28,277 621,997 8.67 South Africa 13,628 618,286 2.36 Colombia 18,468 582,022 3.72 Mexico 62,594 574,514 4.96 Spain 28,996 447,361 6.2 Chile 11,072 404,084 5.91 Argentina 8,050 380,292 1.81 Iran 21,249 369,911 2.6 United Kingdom 41,477 360,821 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,813 312,924 1.13 Bangladesh 4,082 302,147 0.25 Pakistan 6,283 295,053 0.3 France 30,576 294,057 4.57 Turkey 6,209 263,998 0.75 Italy 35,463 263,949 5.87 Germany 9,255 238,180 1.12 Iraq 6,740 219,435 1.75 Philippines 3,234 205,581 0.3 Indonesia 7,064 162,884 0.26 Canada 9,094 126,417 2.45 Qatar 196 118,196 0.7 Ukraine 2,451 114,497 0.55 Bolivia 4,791 113,129 4.22 Ecuador 6,471 111,219 3.79 Israel 877 109,039 0.99 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,408 0.83 Egypt 5,342 98,062 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,630 92,964 1.53 Panama 1,948 90,333 4.66 Sweden 5,820 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 85,013 0.03 Oman 650 85,005 1.35 Romania 3,507 84,468 1.8 Kuwait 525 83,578 1.27 Belgium 9,879 83,030 8.64 Guatemala 2,685 71,856 1.56 Belarus 667 71,346 0.7 United Arab Emirates 379 68,901 0.39 Netherlands 6,232 68,624 3.62 Japan 1,254 66,481 0.1 Poland 2,018 65,480 0.53 Honduras 1,803 57,669 1.88 Morocco 1,011 57,085 0.28 Portugal 1,815 57,074 1.76 Singapore 27 56,572 0.05 Nigeria 1,010 53,021 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.