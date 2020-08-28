Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.55 million, death toll at 831,912

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 24.55 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
831,912​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         180,859        5,885,178       5.54
 Brazil                118,649        3,761,391       5.66
 India                 61,529         3,387,500       0.45
 Russia                16,914         980,405         1.17
 Peru                  28,277         621,997         8.67
 South Africa          13,628         618,286         2.36
 Colombia              18,468         582,022         3.72
 Mexico                62,594         574,514         4.96
 Spain                 28,996         447,361         6.2
 Chile                 11,072         404,084         5.91
 Argentina             8,050          380,292         1.81
 Iran                  21,249         369,911         2.6
 United Kingdom        41,477         360,821         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,813          312,924         1.13
 Bangladesh            4,082          302,147         0.25
 Pakistan              6,283          295,053         0.3
 France                30,576         294,057         4.57
 Turkey                6,209          263,998         0.75
 Italy                 35,463         263,949         5.87
 Germany               9,255          238,180         1.12
 Iraq                  6,740          219,435         1.75
 Philippines           3,234          205,581         0.3
 Indonesia             7,064          162,884         0.26
 Canada                9,094          126,417         2.45
 Qatar                 196            118,196         0.7
 Ukraine               2,451          114,497         0.55
 Bolivia               4,791          113,129         4.22
 Ecuador               6,471          111,219         3.79
 Israel                877            109,039         0.99
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,408         0.83
 Egypt                 5,342          98,062          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,630          92,964          1.53
 Panama                1,948          90,333          4.66
 Sweden                5,820          87,072          5.72
 Mainland China        4,634          85,013          0.03
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Romania               3,507          84,468          1.8
 Kuwait                525            83,578          1.27
 Belgium               9,879          83,030          8.64
 Guatemala             2,685          71,856          1.56
 Belarus               667            71,346          0.7
 United Arab Emirates  379            68,901          0.39
 Netherlands           6,232          68,624          3.62
 Japan                 1,254          66,481          0.1
 Poland                2,018          65,480          0.53
 Honduras              1,803          57,669          1.88
 Morocco               1,011          57,085          0.28
 Portugal              1,815          57,074          1.76
 Singapore             27             56,572          0.05
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
