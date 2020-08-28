Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.61 million, death toll at 832,804

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 24.61 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
832,804​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         180,859        5,885,178       5.54
 Brazil                118,649        3,761,391       5.66
 India                 61,529         3,387,500       0.45
 Russia                16,914         980,405         1.17
 Peru                  28,277         621,997         8.67
 South Africa          13,743         620,132         2.38
 Colombia              18,468         582,022         3.72
 Mexico                62,594         574,514         4.96
 Spain                 29,011         457,140         6.2
 Chile                 11,132         405,952         5.94
 Argentina             8,050          380,292         1.81
 Iran                  21,249         369,911         2.6
 United Kingdom        41,486         362,097         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,813          312,924         1.13
 Bangladesh            4,174          306,794         0.26
 France                30,596         301,436         4.57
 Pakistan              6,283          295,053         0.3
 Turkey                6,245          265,515         0.76
 Italy                 35,472         265,411         5.87
 Germany               9,257          240,146         1.12
 Iraq                  6,814          223,612         1.77
 Philippines           3,325          209,544         0.31
 Indonesia             7,169          165,887         0.27
 Canada                9,094          126,417         2.45
 Qatar                 196            118,196         0.7
 Ukraine               2,451          114,497         0.55
 Bolivia               4,791          113,129         4.22
 Israel                894            112,000         1.01
 Ecuador               6,471          111,219         3.79
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,408         0.83
 Egypt                 5,362          98,285          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,648          93,390          1.55
 Panama                1,948          90,333          4.66
 Sweden                5,821          87,072          5.72
 Mainland China        4,634          85,013          0.03
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Romania               3,507          84,468          1.8
 Kuwait                525            83,578          1.27
 Belgium               9,884          83,500          8.64
 Guatemala             2,709          72,921          1.57
 Belarus               667            71,346          0.7
 Netherlands           6,232          69,131          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  379            68,901          0.39
 Japan                 1,274          67,358          0.1
 Poland                2,018          65,480          0.53
 Morocco               1,052          58,489          0.29
 Honduras              1,803          57,669          1.88
 Portugal              1,815          57,074          1.76
 Singapore             27             56,666          0.05
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
