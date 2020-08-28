FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.61 million, death toll at 832,804

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 28 (Reuters) - More than 24.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 832,804​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 180,859 5,885,178 5.54 Brazil 118,649 3,761,391 5.66 India 61,529 3,387,500 0.45 Russia 16,914 980,405 1.17 Peru 28,277 621,997 8.67 South Africa 13,743 620,132 2.38 Colombia 18,468 582,022 3.72 Mexico 62,594 574,514 4.96 Spain 29,011 457,140 6.2 Chile 11,132 405,952 5.94 Argentina 8,050 380,292 1.81 Iran 21,249 369,911 2.6 United Kingdom 41,486 362,097 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,813 312,924 1.13 Bangladesh 4,174 306,794 0.26 France 30,596 301,436 4.57 Pakistan 6,283 295,053 0.3 Turkey 6,245 265,515 0.76 Italy 35,472 265,411 5.87 Germany 9,257 240,146 1.12 Iraq 6,814 223,612 1.77 Philippines 3,325 209,544 0.31 Indonesia 7,169 165,887 0.27 Canada 9,094 126,417 2.45 Qatar 196 118,196 0.7 Ukraine 2,451 114,497 0.55 Bolivia 4,791 113,129 4.22 Israel 894 112,000 1.01 Ecuador 6,471 111,219 3.79 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,408 0.83 Egypt 5,362 98,285 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,648 93,390 1.55 Panama 1,948 90,333 4.66 Sweden 5,821 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 85,013 0.03 Oman 650 85,005 1.35 Romania 3,507 84,468 1.8 Kuwait 525 83,578 1.27 Belgium 9,884 83,500 8.64 Guatemala 2,709 72,921 1.57 Belarus 667 71,346 0.7 Netherlands 6,232 69,131 3.62 United Arab Emirates 379 68,901 0.39 Japan 1,274 67,358 0.1 Poland 2,018 65,480 0.53 Morocco 1,052 58,489 0.29 Honduras 1,803 57,669 1.88 Portugal 1,815 57,074 1.76 Singapore 27 56,666 0.05 Nigeria 1,010 53,021 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.