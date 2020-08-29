Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.84 million, death toll at 837,623

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 29 (Reuters) - More than 24.84 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
837,623​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         181,866        5,932,923       5.57
 Brazil                119,504        3,804,803       5.71
 India                 62,550         3,463,972       0.46
 Russia                16,914         980,405         1.17
 Peru                  28,471         629,961         8.73
 South Africa          13,743         620,132         2.38
 Colombia              18,767         590,520         3.78
 Mexico                63,146         580,338         5
 Spain                 29,011         457,140         6.2
 Chile                 11,132         405,952         5.94
 Argentina             8,271          392,009         1.86
 Iran                  21,359         371,816         2.61
 United Kingdom        41,486         362,097         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,840          313,911         1.14
 Bangladesh            4,206          308,925         0.26
 France                30,596         301,436         4.57
 Pakistan              6,284          295,372         0.3
 Turkey                6,245          265,515         0.76
 Italy                 35,472         265,411         5.87
 Germany               9,257          240,146         1.12
 Iraq                  6,814          223,612         1.77
 Philippines           3,419          213,131         0.32
 Indonesia             7,261          169,195         0.27
 Canada                9,108          127,358         2.46
 Qatar                 196            118,407         0.7
 Ukraine               2,451          114,497         0.55
 Bolivia               4,846          114,409         4.27
 Ecuador               6,504          112,141         3.81
 Israel                894            112,000         1.01
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,558         0.83
 Egypt                 5,362          98,285          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,673          93,732          1.57
 Panama                1,966          90,975          4.71
 Sweden                5,821          87,072          5.72
 Mainland China        4,634          85,022          0.03
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Romania               3,507          84,468          1.8
 Kuwait                528            84,224          1.28
 Belgium               9,884          83,500          8.64
 Guatemala             2,728          73,679          1.58
 Belarus               667            71,346          0.7
 United Arab Emirates  379            69,328          0.39
 Netherlands           6,232          69,131          3.62
 Japan                 1,284          68,195          0.1
 Poland                2,018          65,480          0.53
 Honduras              1,827          58,810          1.91
 Morocco               1,052          58,489          0.29
 Portugal              1,815          57,074          1.76
 Singapore             27             56,717          0.05
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
