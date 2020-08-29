FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.84 million, death toll at 837,623

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 29 (Reuters) - More than 24.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 837,623​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 181,866 5,932,923 5.57 Brazil 119,504 3,804,803 5.71 India 62,550 3,463,972 0.46 Russia 16,914 980,405 1.17 Peru 28,471 629,961 8.73 South Africa 13,743 620,132 2.38 Colombia 18,767 590,520 3.78 Mexico 63,146 580,338 5 Spain 29,011 457,140 6.2 Chile 11,132 405,952 5.94 Argentina 8,271 392,009 1.86 Iran 21,359 371,816 2.61 United Kingdom 41,486 362,097 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,840 313,911 1.14 Bangladesh 4,206 308,925 0.26 France 30,596 301,436 4.57 Pakistan 6,284 295,372 0.3 Turkey 6,245 265,515 0.76 Italy 35,472 265,411 5.87 Germany 9,257 240,146 1.12 Iraq 6,814 223,612 1.77 Philippines 3,419 213,131 0.32 Indonesia 7,261 169,195 0.27 Canada 9,108 127,358 2.46 Qatar 196 118,407 0.7 Ukraine 2,451 114,497 0.55 Bolivia 4,846 114,409 4.27 Ecuador 6,504 112,141 3.81 Israel 894 112,000 1.01 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,558 0.83 Egypt 5,362 98,285 0.54 Dominican Republic 1,673 93,732 1.57 Panama 1,966 90,975 4.71 Sweden 5,821 87,072 5.72 Mainland China 4,634 85,022 0.03 Oman 650 85,005 1.35 Romania 3,507 84,468 1.8 Kuwait 528 84,224 1.28 Belgium 9,884 83,500 8.64 Guatemala 2,728 73,679 1.58 Belarus 667 71,346 0.7 United Arab Emirates 379 69,328 0.39 Netherlands 6,232 69,131 3.62 Japan 1,284 68,195 0.1 Poland 2,018 65,480 0.53 Honduras 1,827 58,810 1.91 Morocco 1,052 58,489 0.29 Portugal 1,815 57,074 1.76 Singapore 27 56,717 0.05 Nigeria 1,010 53,021 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)