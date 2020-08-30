Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, death toll at 840,962

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - More than 24.99 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 840,962​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         182,772        5,977,558       5.59
 Brazil                120,262        3,846,153       5.74
 India                 62,550         3,463,972       0.46
 Russia                17,025         985,346         1.18
 Peru                  28,607         639,435         8.77
 South Africa          13,743         620,132         2.38
 Colombia              19,064         599,914         3.84
 Mexico                63,819         591,712         5.06
 Spain                 29,011         457,140         6.2
 Chile                 11,181         407,985         5.97
 Argentina             8,353          401,239         1.88
 Iran                  21,359         371,816         2.61
 United Kingdom        41,498         363,205         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,840          313,911         1.14
 Bangladesh            4,206          308,925         0.26
 France                30,596         301,436         4.57
 Pakistan              6,284          295,372         0.3
 Italy                 35,473         266,855         5.87
 Turkey                6,245          265,515         0.76
 Germany               9,257          242,825         1.12
 Iraq                  6,814          223,612         1.77
 Philippines           3,419          213,131         0.32
 Indonesia             7,261          169,195         0.27
 Canada                9,113          127,673         2.46
 Qatar                 196            118,407         0.7
 Ukraine               2,492          116,978         0.56
 Bolivia               4,938          115,354         4.35
 Ecuador               6,537          112,906         3.83
 Israel                894            112,000         1.01
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,558         0.83
 Egypt                 5,362          98,285          0.54
 Dominican Republic    1,673          93,732          1.57
 Panama                1,983          91,337          4.75
 Sweden                5,821          87,072          5.72
 Romania               3,539          85,833          1.82
 Mainland China        4,634          85,022          0.03
 Oman                  650            85,005          1.35
 Kuwait                528            84,224          1.28
 Belgium               9,886          83,952          8.65
 Guatemala             2,728          73,679          1.58
 Belarus               671            71,523          0.71
 Netherlands           6,232          69,632          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  379            69,328          0.39
 Japan                 1,284          68,195          0.1
 Poland                2,032          66,239          0.54
 Honduras              1,827          58,810          1.91
 Morocco               1,052          58,489          0.29
 Portugal              1,818          57,448          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,717          0.05
 Nigeria               1,010          53,021          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.

 (Editing by William Mallard)
