March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.1 million, death toll at 842,633

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.1 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
842,633​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         182,772        5,977,624       5.59
 Brazil                120,262        3,846,153       5.74
 India                 63,498         3,542,733       0.47
 Russia                17,025         985,346         1.18
 Peru                  28,607         639,435         8.77
 South Africa          13,981         622,551         2.42
 Colombia              19,064         599,914         3.84
 Mexico                63,819         591,712         5.06
 Spain                 29,011         457,140         6.2
 Chile                 11,181         409,951         5.97
 Argentina             8,353          401,239         1.88
 Iran                  21,359         371,816         2.61
 United Kingdom        41,498         363,205         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,870          314,821         1.15
 Bangladesh            4,248          310,822         0.26
 France                30,596         301,436         4.57
 Pakistan              6,288          295,636         0.3
 Turkey                6,284          267,064         0.76
 Italy                 35,473         266,855         5.87
 Germany               9,257          242,825         1.12
 Iraq                  6,814          223,612         1.77
 Philippines           3,520          217,396         0.33
 Indonesia             7,343          172,053         0.27
 Canada                9,113          127,673         2.46
 Qatar                 197            118,575         0.71
 Ukraine               2,492          116,978         0.56
 Bolivia               4,938          115,354         4.35
 Ecuador               6,537          112,906         3.83
 Israel                894            112,000         1.01
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,684         0.83
 Egypt                 5,376          98,497          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,681          94,241          1.58
 Panama                1,983          91,337          4.75
 Sweden                5,821          87,072          5.72
 Romania               3,539          85,833          1.82
 Oman                  677            85,544          1.4
 Mainland China        4,634          85,031          0.03
 Kuwait                530            84,636          1.28
 Belgium               9,886          83,952          8.65
 Guatemala             2,728          73,679          1.58
 Belarus               671            71,523          0.71
 United Arab Emirates  382            69,690          0.4
 Netherlands           6,232          69,632          3.62
 Japan                 1,299          68,800          0.1
 Poland                2,032          66,239          0.54
 Honduras              1,842          59,645          1.92
 Morocco               1,052          58,489          0.29
 Portugal              1,818          57,448          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,771          0.05
 Nigeria               1,011          53,727          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 0400 GMT.
