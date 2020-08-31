FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.1 million, death toll at 842,633

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 842,633​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 182,772 5,977,624 5.59 Brazil 120,262 3,846,153 5.74 India 63,498 3,542,733 0.47 Russia 17,025 985,346 1.18 Peru 28,607 639,435 8.77 South Africa 13,981 622,551 2.42 Colombia 19,064 599,914 3.84 Mexico 63,819 591,712 5.06 Spain 29,011 457,140 6.2 Chile 11,181 409,951 5.97 Argentina 8,353 401,239 1.88 Iran 21,359 371,816 2.61 United Kingdom 41,498 363,205 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,870 314,821 1.15 Bangladesh 4,248 310,822 0.26 France 30,596 301,436 4.57 Pakistan 6,288 295,636 0.3 Turkey 6,284 267,064 0.76 Italy 35,473 266,855 5.87 Germany 9,257 242,825 1.12 Iraq 6,814 223,612 1.77 Philippines 3,520 217,396 0.33 Indonesia 7,343 172,053 0.27 Canada 9,113 127,673 2.46 Qatar 197 118,575 0.71 Ukraine 2,492 116,978 0.56 Bolivia 4,938 115,354 4.35 Ecuador 6,537 112,906 3.83 Israel 894 112,000 1.01 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,684 0.83 Egypt 5,376 98,497 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,681 94,241 1.58 Panama 1,983 91,337 4.75 Sweden 5,821 87,072 5.72 Romania 3,539 85,833 1.82 Oman 677 85,544 1.4 Mainland China 4,634 85,031 0.03 Kuwait 530 84,636 1.28 Belgium 9,886 83,952 8.65 Guatemala 2,728 73,679 1.58 Belarus 671 71,523 0.71 United Arab Emirates 382 69,690 0.4 Netherlands 6,232 69,632 3.62 Japan 1,299 68,800 0.1 Poland 2,032 66,239 0.54 Honduras 1,842 59,645 1.92 Morocco 1,052 58,489 0.29 Portugal 1,818 57,448 1.77 Singapore 27 56,771 0.05 Nigeria 1,011 53,727 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT.