FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.28 million, death toll at 845,850

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.28 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
845,850​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         183,134        6,009,992       5.61
 Brazil                120,828        3,862,311       5.77
 India                 64,469         3,621,245       0.48
 Russia                17,093         990,362         1.18
 Peru                  28,788         647,166         8.82
 South Africa          14,028         625,056         2.43
 Colombia              19,364         607,938         3.9
 Mexico                64,158         595,841         5.08
 Spain                 29,011         457,140         6.2
 Chile                 11,244         409,951         6
 Argentina             8,457          408,426         1.9
 Iran                  21,359         371,816         2.61
 United Kingdom        41,499         364,920         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,870          314,821         1.15
 Bangladesh            4,248          310,822         0.26
 France                30,596         301,436         4.57
 Pakistan              6,294          295,849         0.3
 Italy                 35,477         268,218         5.87
 Turkey                6,284          267,064         0.76
 Germany               9,258          240,301         1.12
 Iraq                  6,814          223,612         1.77
 Philippines           3,520          217,396         0.33
 Indonesia             7,343          172,053         0.27
 Canada                9,113          127,673         2.46
 Ukraine               2,527          119,074         0.57
 Qatar                 197            118,575         0.71
 Bolivia               4,938          115,354         4.35
 Ecuador               6,555          113,648         3.84
 Israel                894            112,000         1.01
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,795         0.83
 Egypt                 5,399          98,727          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,681          94,241          1.58
 Panama                1,995          92,065          4.78
 Sweden                5,821          87,072          5.72
 Romania               3,539          86,785          1.82
 Oman                  677            85,544          1.4
 Mainland China        4,634          85,048          0.03
 Belgium               9,894          85,042          8.65
 Kuwait                530            84,636          1.28
 Guatemala             2,740          73,912          1.59
 Belarus               676            71,687          0.71
 Netherlands           6,232          70,140          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  382            69,690          0.4
 Japan                 1,299          68,800          0.1
 Poland                2,033          66,870          0.54
 Honduras              1,858          60,174          1.94
 Morocco               1,052          58,489          0.29
 Portugal              1,819          57,768          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,771          0.05
 Nigeria               1,013          53,865          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
