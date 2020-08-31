FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.28 million, death toll at 845,850

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 845,850​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 183,134 6,009,992 5.61 Brazil 120,828 3,862,311 5.77 India 64,469 3,621,245 0.48 Russia 17,093 990,362 1.18 Peru 28,788 647,166 8.82 South Africa 14,028 625,056 2.43 Colombia 19,364 607,938 3.9 Mexico 64,158 595,841 5.08 Spain 29,011 457,140 6.2 Chile 11,244 409,951 6 Argentina 8,457 408,426 1.9 Iran 21,359 371,816 2.61 United Kingdom 41,499 364,920 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,870 314,821 1.15 Bangladesh 4,248 310,822 0.26 France 30,596 301,436 4.57 Pakistan 6,294 295,849 0.3 Italy 35,477 268,218 5.87 Turkey 6,284 267,064 0.76 Germany 9,258 240,301 1.12 Iraq 6,814 223,612 1.77 Philippines 3,520 217,396 0.33 Indonesia 7,343 172,053 0.27 Canada 9,113 127,673 2.46 Ukraine 2,527 119,074 0.57 Qatar 197 118,575 0.71 Bolivia 4,938 115,354 4.35 Ecuador 6,555 113,648 3.84 Israel 894 112,000 1.01 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,795 0.83 Egypt 5,399 98,727 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,681 94,241 1.58 Panama 1,995 92,065 4.78 Sweden 5,821 87,072 5.72 Romania 3,539 86,785 1.82 Oman 677 85,544 1.4 Mainland China 4,634 85,048 0.03 Belgium 9,894 85,042 8.65 Kuwait 530 84,636 1.28 Guatemala 2,740 73,912 1.59 Belarus 676 71,687 0.71 Netherlands 6,232 70,140 3.62 United Arab Emirates 382 69,690 0.4 Japan 1,299 68,800 0.1 Poland 2,033 66,870 0.54 Honduras 1,858 60,174 1.94 Morocco 1,052 58,489 0.29 Portugal 1,819 57,768 1.77 Singapore 27 56,771 0.05 Nigeria 1,013 53,865 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.