FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.31 million, death toll at 846,557

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 846,557​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 183,141 6,009,917 5.61 Brazil 120,828 3,862,311 5.77 India 64,469 3,621,245 0.48 Russia 17,093 995,319 1.18 Peru 28,788 647,166 8.82 South Africa 14,028 625,056 2.43 Colombia 19,364 607,938 3.9 Mexico 64,158 595,841 5.08 Spain 29,011 457,140 6.2 Chile 11,244 409,951 6 Argentina 8,457 408,426 1.9 Iran 21,571 375,212 2.64 United Kingdom 41,499 364,920 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,870 314,821 1.15 Bangladesh 4,248 310,822 0.26 France 30,596 301,436 4.57 Pakistan 6,294 295,849 0.3 Italy 35,477 268,218 5.87 Turkey 6,284 267,064 0.76 Germany 9,266 242,007 1.12 Iraq 6,959 231,177 1.81 Philippines 3,520 217,396 0.33 Indonesia 7,417 174,796 0.28 Canada 9,113 127,673 2.46 Ukraine 2,557 121,215 0.57 Qatar 197 118,575 0.71 Bolivia 4,938 115,354 4.35 Israel 922 115,057 1.04 Ecuador 6,555 113,648 3.84 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,795 0.83 Egypt 5,399 98,727 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,681 94,241 1.58 Panama 1,995 92,065 4.78 Romania 3,621 87,540 1.86 Sweden 5,821 87,072 5.72 Oman 685 85,722 1.42 Kuwait 531 85,109 1.28 Mainland China 4,634 85,048 0.03 Belgium 9,894 85,042 8.65 Guatemala 2,740 73,912 1.59 Belarus 681 71,843 0.72 Netherlands 6,232 70,140 3.62 United Arab Emirates 382 69,690 0.4 Japan 1,299 68,800 0.1 Poland 2,033 66,870 0.54 Honduras 1,858 60,174 1.94 Morocco 1,052 58,489 0.29 Portugal 1,819 57,768 1.77 Singapore 27 56,771 0.05 Nigeria 1,013 53,865 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.