FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.38 million, death toll at 847,287

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 25.38 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
847,287​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         183,141        6,009,917       5.61
 Brazil                120,828        3,862,311       5.77
 India                 64,469         3,621,245       0.48
 Russia                17,176         995,319         1.19
 Peru                  28,788         647,166         8.82
 South Africa          14,028         625,056         2.43
 Colombia              19,364         607,938         3.9
 Mexico                64,158         595,841         5.08
 Spain                 29,094         480,712         6.22
 Chile                 11,289         411,704         6.03
 Argentina             8,457          408,426         1.9
 Iran                  21,571         375,212         2.64
 United Kingdom        41,501         366,326         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,897          315,772         1.16
 France                30,635         315,384         4.57
 Bangladesh            4,248          310,822         0.26
 Pakistan              6,294          295,849         0.3
 Turkey                6,370          270,133         0.77
 Italy                 35,483         269,214         5.87
 Germany               9,266          252,507         1.12
 Iraq                  7,042          234,934         1.83
 Philippines           3,520          217,396         0.33
 Indonesia             7,417          174,796         0.28
 Canada                9,113          127,673         2.46
 Ukraine               2,557          121,215         0.57
 Qatar                 197            118,778         0.71
 Israel                939            116,596         1.06
 Bolivia               4,966          115,968         4.37
 Ecuador               6,555          113,648         3.84
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,795         0.83
 Egypt                 5,399          98,727          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,681          94,241          1.58
 Panama                1,995          92,065          4.78
 Romania               3,621          87,540          1.86
 Oman                  685            85,722          1.42
 Kuwait                531            85,109          1.28
 Mainland China        4,634          85,048          0.03
 Belgium               9,894          85,042          8.65
 Sweden                5,808          84,379          5.71
 Guatemala             2,760          74,074          1.6
 Belarus               681            71,843          0.72
 Netherlands           6,232          70,667          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  384            70,231          0.4
 Japan                 1,299          68,800          0.1
 Poland                2,039          67,372          0.54
 Morocco               1,141          62,590          0.32
 Honduras              1,858          60,174          1.94
 Portugal              1,822          58,012          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,771          0.05
 Nigeria               1,013          53,865          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
