FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.44 million, death toll at 847,965

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 25.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 847,965​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 183,141 6,009,917 5.61 Brazil 121,381 3,908,272 5.79 India 64,469 3,621,245 0.48 Russia 17,176 995,319 1.19 Peru 28,788 647,166 8.82 South Africa 14,028 625,056 2.43 Colombia 19,364 607,938 3.9 Mexico 64,158 595,841 5.08 Spain 29,094 480,712 6.22 Chile 11,289 411,704 6.03 Argentina 8,457 408,426 1.9 Iran 21,571 375,212 2.64 United Kingdom 41,501 366,326 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,897 315,772 1.16 France 30,635 315,384 4.57 Bangladesh 4,281 312,996 0.27 Pakistan 6,294 295,849 0.3 Turkey 6,370 270,133 0.77 Italy 35,483 269,214 5.87 Germany 9,266 252,507 1.12 Iraq 7,042 234,934 1.83 Philippines 3,563 220,819 0.33 Indonesia 7,417 174,796 0.28 Canada 9,113 127,673 2.46 Ukraine 2,557 121,215 0.57 Qatar 197 118,778 0.71 Israel 939 116,596 1.06 Bolivia 4,966 115,968 4.37 Ecuador 6,556 113,767 3.84 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,795 0.83 Egypt 5,399 98,727 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,710 94,715 1.61 Panama 1,995 92,065 4.78 Romania 3,621 87,540 1.86 Oman 685 85,722 1.42 Kuwait 531 85,109 1.28 Mainland China 4,634 85,048 0.03 Belgium 9,894 85,042 8.65 Sweden 5,808 84,379 5.71 Guatemala 2,760 74,074 1.6 Belarus 681 71,843 0.72 Netherlands 6,232 70,667 3.62 United Arab Emirates 384 70,231 0.4 Japan 1,311 69,228 0.1 Poland 2,039 67,372 0.54 Morocco 1,141 62,590 0.32 Honduras 1,858 60,174 1.94 Portugal 1,822 58,012 1.77 Singapore 27 56,812 0.05 Nigeria 1,013 53,865 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.