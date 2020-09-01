Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.58 million, death toll at 850,318

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 25.58 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
850,318​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         183,598        6,046,180       5.62
 Brazil                121,381        3,908,272       5.79
 India                 65,288         3,691,166       0.48
 Russia                17,176         995,319         1.19
 Peru                  28,944         652,037         8.87
 South Africa          14,028         625,056         2.43
 Colombia              19,663         615,168         3.96
 Mexico                64,414         599,560         5.1
 Spain                 29,094         480,712         6.22
 Argentina             8,660          417,735         1.95
 Chile                 11,289         411,704         6.03
 Iran                  21,571         375,212         2.64
 United Kingdom        41,501         366,326         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,897          315,772         1.16
 France                30,635         315,384         4.57
 Bangladesh            4,281          312,996         0.27
 Pakistan              6,298          296,149         0.3
 Turkey                6,370          270,133         0.77
 Italy                 35,483         269,214         5.87
 Germany               9,266          252,507         1.12
 Iraq                  7,042          234,934         1.83
 Philippines           3,563          220,819         0.33
 Indonesia             7,417          174,796         0.28
 Canada                9,126          128,948         2.46
 Ukraine               2,557          121,215         0.57
 Qatar                 197            118,778         0.71
 Bolivia               5,027          116,598         4.43
 Israel                939            116,596         1.06
 Ecuador               6,556          113,767         3.84
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,872         0.83
 Egypt                 5,399          98,727          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,710          94,715          1.61
 Panama                2,002          92,982          4.79
 Romania               3,621          87,540          1.86
 Oman                  685            85,722          1.42
 Kuwait                531            85,109          1.28
 Mainland China        4,634          85,058          0.03
 Belgium               9,894          85,042          8.65
 Sweden                5,808          84,379          5.71
 Guatemala             2,760          74,074          1.6
 Belarus               681            71,843          0.72
 Netherlands           6,232          70,667          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  384            70,231          0.4
 Japan                 1,311          69,228          0.1
 Poland                2,039          67,372          0.54
 Morocco               1,141          62,590          0.32
 Honduras              1,873          61,014          1.95
 Portugal              1,822          58,012          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,812          0.05
 Nigeria               1,013          53,865          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below