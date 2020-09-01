Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.61 million, death toll at 851,300

    Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 25.61 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
851,300​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         183,601        6,046,185       5.62
 Brazil                121,381        3,908,272       5.79
 India                 65,288         3,691,166       0.48
 Russia                17,299         1,000,048       1.2
 Peru                  28,944         652,037         8.87
 South Africa          14,149         627,041         2.45
 Colombia              19,663         615,168         3.96
 Mexico                64,414         599,560         5.1
 Spain                 29,094         480,712         6.22
 Argentina             8,660          417,735         1.95
 Chile                 11,321         413,119         6.04
 Iran                  21,672         376,894         2.65
 United Kingdom        41,501         366,326         6.24
 Saudi Arabia          3,929          316,670         1.17
 France                30,635         315,384         4.57
 Bangladesh            4,316          314,946         0.27
 Pakistan              6,298          296,149         0.3
 Turkey                6,370          270,133         0.77
 Italy                 35,483         269,214         5.87
 Germany               9,271          243,625         1.12
 Iraq                  7,123          238,338         1.85
 Philippines           3,597          224,264         0.34
 Indonesia             7,505          177,571         0.28
 Canada                9,126          128,948         2.46
 Ukraine               2,605          123,303         0.58
 Qatar                 198            118,994         0.71
 Israel                946            118,776         1.06
 Bolivia               5,027          116,598         4.43
 Ecuador               6,571          114,309         3.85
 Kazakhstan            1,523          105,872         0.83
 Egypt                 5,421          98,939          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,738          94,979          1.64
 Panama                2,002          92,982          4.79
 Romania               3,681          88,593          1.89
 Oman                  689            85,928          1.43
 Kuwait                534            85,811          1.29
 Belgium               9,895          85,236          8.65
 Mainland China        4,634          85,058          0.03
 Sweden                5,813          84,521          5.71
 Guatemala             2,760          74,074          1.6
 Belarus               681            71,843          0.72
 United Arab Emirates  384            70,805          0.4
 Netherlands           6,232          70,667          3.62
 Japan                 1,326          69,863          0.1
 Poland                2,058          67,922          0.54
 Morocco               1,141          62,590          0.32
 Honduras              1,873          61,014          1.95
 Portugal              1,824          58,243          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,852          0.05
 Nigeria               1,013          54,008          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
