FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.61 million, death toll at 851,300

By Lynx Insight Service Sept 1 (Reuters) - More than 25.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 851,300​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 183,601 6,046,185 5.62 Brazil 121,381 3,908,272 5.79 India 65,288 3,691,166 0.48 Russia 17,299 1,000,048 1.2 Peru 28,944 652,037 8.87 South Africa 14,149 627,041 2.45 Colombia 19,663 615,168 3.96 Mexico 64,414 599,560 5.1 Spain 29,094 480,712 6.22 Argentina 8,660 417,735 1.95 Chile 11,321 413,119 6.04 Iran 21,672 376,894 2.65 United Kingdom 41,501 366,326 6.24 Saudi Arabia 3,929 316,670 1.17 France 30,635 315,384 4.57 Bangladesh 4,316 314,946 0.27 Pakistan 6,298 296,149 0.3 Turkey 6,370 270,133 0.77 Italy 35,483 269,214 5.87 Germany 9,271 243,625 1.12 Iraq 7,123 238,338 1.85 Philippines 3,597 224,264 0.34 Indonesia 7,505 177,571 0.28 Canada 9,126 128,948 2.46 Ukraine 2,605 123,303 0.58 Qatar 198 118,994 0.71 Israel 946 118,776 1.06 Bolivia 5,027 116,598 4.43 Ecuador 6,571 114,309 3.85 Kazakhstan 1,523 105,872 0.83 Egypt 5,421 98,939 0.55 Dominican Republic 1,738 94,979 1.64 Panama 2,002 92,982 4.79 Romania 3,681 88,593 1.89 Oman 689 85,928 1.43 Kuwait 534 85,811 1.29 Belgium 9,895 85,236 8.65 Mainland China 4,634 85,058 0.03 Sweden 5,813 84,521 5.71 Guatemala 2,760 74,074 1.6 Belarus 681 71,843 0.72 United Arab Emirates 384 70,805 0.4 Netherlands 6,232 70,667 3.62 Japan 1,326 69,863 0.1 Poland 2,058 67,922 0.54 Morocco 1,141 62,590 0.32 Honduras 1,873 61,014 1.95 Portugal 1,824 58,243 1.77 Singapore 27 56,852 0.05 Nigeria 1,013 54,008 0.05 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.