Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.83 million, death toll at 856,876

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    Sept 2 (Reuters) - More than 25.83 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
856,876​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         184,719        6,089,955       5.65
 Brazil                122,596        3,950,931       5.85
 India                 66,333         3,769,523       0.49
 Russia                17,299         1,000,048       1.2
 Peru                  29,068         657,129         8.91
 South Africa          14,263         628,259         2.47
 Colombia              20,052         624,069         4.04
 Mexico                65,241         606,036         5.17
 Spain                 29,152         488,827         6.23
 Argentina             8,919          428,239         2
 Chile                 11,321         413,119         6.04
 Iran                  21,672         376,894         2.65
 United Kingdom        41,504         367,621         6.24
 France                30,661         320,109         4.58
 Saudi Arabia          3,929          316,670         1.17
 Bangladesh            4,316          314,946         0.27
 Pakistan              6,318          296,590         0.3
 Turkey                6,417          271,705         0.78
 Italy                 35,491         270,189         5.87
 Germany               9,271          243,625         1.12
 Iraq                  7,123          238,338         1.85
 Philippines           3,597          224,264         0.34
 Indonesia             7,505          177,571         0.28
 Canada                9,132          129,425         2.46
 Ukraine               2,605          123,303         0.58
 Qatar                 198            118,994         0.71
 Israel                946            118,776         1.06
 Bolivia               5,101          117,267         4.49
 Ecuador               6,571          114,309         3.85
 Kazakhstan            1,588          105,944         0.87
 Egypt                 5,440          99,115          0.55
 Dominican Republic    1,738          94,979          1.64
 Panama                2,018          93,552          4.83
 Romania               3,681          88,593          1.89
 Oman                  689            85,928          1.43
 Kuwait                534            85,811          1.29
 Belgium               9,895          85,236          8.65
 Mainland China        4,634          85,066          0.03
 Sweden                5,813          84,521          5.71
 Guatemala             2,778          74,893          1.61
 Belarus               681            71,843          0.72
 Netherlands           6,232          71,129          3.62
 United Arab Emirates  384            70,805          0.4
 Japan                 1,326          69,863          0.1
 Poland                2,058          67,922          0.54
 Morocco               1,141          62,590          0.32
 Honduras              1,888          61,769          1.97
 Portugal              1,824          58,243          1.77
 Singapore             27             56,852          0.05
 Nigeria               1,023          54,247          0.05
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below